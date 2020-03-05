🔥Coronavirus live updates: Canada hit with 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases as Canadians stockpile supplies🔥
A woman in her 80s is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. The B.C. woman appends the province’s tally to 13, bringing the total number of Canadian infection cases to 34.
Meanwhile Quebec is dealing with its second presumptive case of the virus, where the patient tested positive at the provincial level but national lab results are still pending.
No Canadians have died by the virus.