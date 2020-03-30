🔥Coronavirus live updates: Canada has 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases, 66 deaths🔥

There are 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada. Quebec has 2,840 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1 resolved); Ontario has 1,355 confirmed (including 23 deaths, 8 resolved); and British Columbia has 884 confirmed (including 17 deaths, 396 resolved).

Statistics Canada is providing a detailed view of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this country.

The data posted online this morning shows information such as whether the source was travel or community exposure, the person’s hospitalization status and health outcome status.

The information is available by age and sex for cases between January 15 and March 27, but the agency says it will be updated with help from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The agency has spent the last 10 days setting up the infrastructure necessary for employees to remotely collect vital data on the economy and society.

