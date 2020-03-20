🔥Coronavirus live updates: As global deaths top 10,000, COVID-19 spreading at faster rate🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 10,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the World Health Organization said the disease is now infecting people at a faster pace. It took three months for the first 100,000 cases, but only 12 days for the next 100,000.

In Canada, cases surged in the past two days from the 600-mark to 871 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and as of yesterday, 10 people have died from the virus.

