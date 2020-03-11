🔥Coronavirus latest: Woman 'trapped in apartment with husband's dead body after they were quarantined'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman in Italy has been trapped in her apartment with her husband’s dead body after they were quarantined over his coronavirus diagnosis.

The Italian woman has reportedly been seen crying for help from her balcony.

According to CNN, the man died in the early hours of Monday morning, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The death toll in Italy from the outbreak jumped by 168 to 631 on Tuesday, with the total number of positive tests hitting 10,149.

Since he passed away, his body has reportedly been left in the flat in Borghetto Santo Spirito in north west Italy, 40 miles from Genoa.

The woman is not able to leave because of quarantine restrictions, although the body is due to be removed on Wednesday – more than 48 hours after death.

Giancarlo Canepa, mayor of Borghetto Santo Spirito, told CNN: “Yes, it is true she is still there with the body and we won’t be able to remove it until Wednesday morning.“

He added: “Unfortunately, we have a security protocol we must follow.”

The mayor said the man had refused to go to hospital, “otherwise this wouldn’t have happened”.

One neighbour told local television station IVG.IT: “Right now the most important thing is to think about this lady, alone with the body of her husband.

“No one can come close to help her nor comfort her. We hope this is quickly resolved.

“Our thoughts are with her and on what she is living through.”