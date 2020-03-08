🔥Coronavirus latest: UK toll soars to 273 after 64 more people diagnosed🔥
The number of people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK has hit 273, after 64 more people were diagnosed with the illness.
The Department of Health said the figure stood at 273 on Sunday morning, after rising from 209 cases on Saturday evening.
Saturday saw the UK’s biggest daily increase in cases, a jump of 42 cases from 164 diagnosed on Friday – bringing the total to 206.
Three further cases were later confirmed on Saturday evening in Northern Ireland.
More follows…
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}