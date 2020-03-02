🔥Coronavirus latest UK: More than half of Brits ignore handwashing advice despite government warnings🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits are failing to take precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus through further hand washing, a poll has suggested.

Only 35 per cent of people have heeded government warnings to wash hands thoroughly and use hand sanitiser over recent weeks, a YouGov survey found.

It comes after Boris Johnson warned the spread of Covid-19 is likely to become “more significant” within the UK in the coming days.

He, along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, advised the public to wash their hands for the amount of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice – which is around 20 seconds.

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – in pictures

Despite daily global headlines, three per cent of the 1,618 people polled said they were not even aware of the illness, and 54 per cent said they were not taking any extra steps to protect themselves.

However, although the Prime Minister reassured people they should “go about business as usual”, 14 per cent of respondents said they were avoiding crowded public places.

The same number said they were trying not to touch things in public such as buttons on lists.

One per cent said they were wearing masks, and two per cent said they were avoiding going to work.

Almost three quarters of people, 70 per cent, said they were not scared of contracting the virus, and 54 per cent said they felt the Government was handling the issue well, while 64 per cent said they were confident in the NHS being able to respond to an outbreak.

Around a third of people, 36 per cent, said they thought all international flights into the UK from countries with confirmed cases of the virus should be stopped.

YouGov conducted the survey around the country between February 28 and March 1.