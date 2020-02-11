🔥Coronavirus latest: State officials in China 'removed' over handling of outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Senior officials in China have been “removed” by the ruling Communist Party over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The health commission chief Zhang Jin and director Liu Yingzi have lost their jobs and have been replaced by Wang Hesheng of the region’s Communist Party committee.

Mr Wang is also the deputy director of China’s National Health Commission.

The deputy director of the local Red Cross was also removed for “dereliction of duty” over “handling of donations”, the BBC reports.

It comes as the death toll from the coronavirus passed 1,000. It has now infected at least 42,638 people in mainland China.

World Health Organisation inspectors have recently touched down to assess the situation.

Hubei’s authorities have been criticised for its handling of the crisis, including the censuring of Dr. Li Wenliang (AFP via Getty Images)

Fatalities due to the strain have now surpassed the reported numbers from the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s.

It comes as an apparent “super-spreader” in the UK was having their movements urgently retraced so authorities could identify who they had been in contact with.

There are currently eight cases of the virus in the UK, although scientists now believe the incubation period for the disease could be 24 days – 10 days longer than previously thought.

Hundreds of people have been diagnosed with the virus across the world, however there have only been two deaths outside of the mainland China – one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship – which 3,700 passengers and crew on board – has been quarantined in Japan, with 135 people on board testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess shit has been quarantined off the coast of Japan (AP)

In China, the central government in Beijing also urged members of the public to report any examples of dereliction of duty among local governments, and officials have been threatened with dismissal if they have been found to have shirked their responsibilities.

However, the government has been slated for its mistreatment of Dr. Li Wenliang, a medic who was censured by police for describing the new coronavirus with medical colleagues.

He later died after getting infected with the virus. Dr. Li was seen as a whistleblower by many and his death has led to renewed demands for freedom of speech in the country.

China’s corruption watchdog sent a team to Wuhan to investigate “issues raised by the public in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang”.

Dozens of low-level health officials across the country have also lost their jobs for failing to contain the spread of the epidemic, which emerged from an illegal wildlife market in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan late last year.

Authorities in Wuhan and Hubei province have taken much of the blame on social media for failing to contain the initial outbreak in December or to report it to higher levels of government. Hubei Governor Wang Xiaodong and Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang have also come under heavy criticism.

The city government has also been under fire for its heavy-handed treatment of eight medical personnel accused of “spreading rumours” about the new flu-like virus at the end of last year, such as Dr. Li.