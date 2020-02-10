🔥Coronavirus latest: Sixty more people on cruise ship Diamond Princess test positive as overall death toll from illness hits more than 900🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sixty more passengers on board a cruise liner quarantined in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

It takes the total number of cases among the 3,700 holidaymakers on board the Diamond Princess to 130, according to local media.

The ship was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on February 3 after a man who got off in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard (AFP via Getty Images)

The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan.

China’s coronavirus death toll rose by 97 early on Monday to 908, with the number of confirmed cases on the country’s mainland increasing to 40,171.

The increases have dented optimism that disease control measures including the isolation of major cities might be effectively battling the outbreak.

Military personnel set up a covered walkway next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship (AFP via Getty Images)

Some 3,062 new virus cases were reported over the 24 hours until midnight local time on Sunday, which was a 15 per cent increase from Saturday and broke a string of daily declines.

In Hong Kong authorities reported seven more cases, raising its total to 36, while Malaysia reported its 18th case.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China.

A passenger hangs a banner reading please broadcast this on TV next to banners reading thank you for reporting this (Getty Images)

The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died of Sars, another viral outbreak that originated in China.

And the total confirmed cases of the new virus vastly exceed the 8,098 sickened by Sars.

Asian stock markets slid on Monday following warnings that investor optimism about the disease and its economic impact coming under control might be premature.

Chinese businesses are reeling from anti-disease measures that have closed shops, restaurants and factories and disrupted travel.