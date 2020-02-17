🔥Coronavirus latest: Public Health England to issue guidance to schools over coronavirus as death toll in China rises by 105🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Public Health England is set to tell schools they do not need to close or send people home if there is a suspected coronavirus case.

Health officials will say no restrictions or special control measures are necessary, while a potential case is tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile Britons on board the quarantined coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship have accused the Government of “forgetting” about them.

It comes as the death toll from the virus in mainland China rose by 105 to 1,770, while the number of people infected globally stands at 68,500, in figures announced on Monday morning.

The US State Department says 14 people who were part of a group of citizens evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama:

US passengers, who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship and have chosen to leave, are transported by coach in Yokohama to Haneda airport to fly back home.

The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 105 to 1,770, Chinese health authorities have announced.The increase in the 24 hours to Monday morning represented a slight fall on the previous 24 hours, when 142 deaths were announced.The number of people infected globally stands at around 70,000, the vast majority of whom are in China.

Schools to be told to stay open even if facing case of coronavirusHealth officials will tell schools that they do not need to close or send staff and pupils home if there is a suspected case of coronavirus. Public Health England is expected to issue the new guidance on Monday saying that no restrictions or special control measures are needed while tests for Covid-19 are carried out on a suspected case.

China announced a further 2,048 cases of the disease on Monday. Coming after three days of declines in new cases, the figure was up by 29 cases from the previous day’s figure.Another 10,844 people have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospitals, authorities say.