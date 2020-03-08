🔥Coronavirus latest: Pope delivers Sunday blessing via video livestream as millions quarantined to stem outbreak in Italy🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pope Francis has delivered his Sunday blessings in the Vatican via video livestream as millions of people were quarantined due to the outbreak in Italy.

In a move aimed at discouraging crowds, a video of him reading his comments and reciting prayers standing at a lectern near a microphone in the Vatican’s apostolic library was beamed on to the faithful on giant screens set up in St Peter’s Square.

The bells of St Peter’s Basilica tolled as the window opened and Francis appeared for a few seconds to wave to the people below in the square.

But he made no comments from the window, where he usually delivers his blessing, having already delivered the broadcast remarks.

Pope Francis waves to the faithfuls from his window (AFP via Getty Images)

The measure – which was announced on Saturday – was aimed at discouraging crowds from gathering in the square, where on days with good weather like this Sunday as many as 40,000 people can turn out to watch the Pope in the window.

However, several thousand tourists and faithful turned out anyway, scattered across the vast, cobbled square.

It comes as more than a quarter of Italy’s population were placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome (AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions.

The measures will be in place until April 3.

Mr Conte said: “For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory.

“Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.”

Around the world, more and more countries are bracing for a surge in virus cases.

Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections – by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

On Saturday, Italy saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the north of the country on February 21.

In its daily update, Italy’s civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.