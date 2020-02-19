coronavirus-latest:-police-officers-in-isolation-after-arrested-woman-is-tested-for-covid-19-infection

Two police officers and a PCSO have isolated themselves after a woman who was taken into custody was tested for coronavirus. 

The woman was arrested in Burton and taken to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday. 

The staff have quarantined themselves “as a precautionary measure”, Staffordshire Police said. 

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Three members of Staffordshire Police are staying at home as a precautionary measure after reports that a woman who had been detained in custody was unwell.

“The woman, who is a non-UK national, was arrested in Burton and taken to Northern Area Custody in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday (Feb 19). Tests have taken place but health officials believe it is ‘highly unlikely’ the woman has Covid-19 (coronavirus).

“The results of the tests will be known later this week and in the meantime the two police constables and a PCSO are staying at home as a precautionary measure in accordance with NHS guidelines.”

