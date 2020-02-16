🔥Coronavirus latest LIVE: Millions of Brits in London and the UK may face being quarantined in their homes🔥

News

Millions of Brits who develop flu-like symptoms may have to “self-isolate” at home for two weeks.

If the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises past 100, UK residents could be advised to quarantine themselves to limit the chance of the outbreak spreading.

Senior NHS managers have been told that medics will stop testing for the strain known as Covid-19 “once around 100 cases have been confirmed”, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

So far there have been nine confirmed cases in the UK and eight of the virus victims have now left hospital.

2020-02-16T11:44:37.180Z

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work.The news comes as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan.China’s latest figures showed 68,500 cases of the illness and 1,665 deaths, most of them in Hubei.The National Health Commission reported on Sunday 2,009 new cases, down from 2,641 the previous day, and 142 new deaths, just one lower than the 143 on the previous day. All but four of the new deaths were in Hubei.(Reuters)

2020-02-16T11:39:57.270Z

A man has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island since the epidemic spread from maninland China, the island’s health minister said on Sunday.Chen Shih-chung said during a news conference on Sunday that the deceased person was a man in his sixties, who had not traveled abroad recently and had diabetes and hepatitis B.His was the first fatality in Taiwan, which has to date accumulated 20 confirmed cases.

2020-02-16T11:18:24.830Z

Italy said on Sunday it would evacuate citizens from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after 355 people from it were found to be infected with the virus.“We decided yesterday to send a flight and bring those 35 Italians home,” Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Twitter on Sunday.The Diamond Princess, cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.It had some 3,700 passengers and crew on board.The United States and Hong Kong have said they will send flights to fetch their people from the ship.

2020-02-16T11:13:18.550Z

Quarantine protests continuedA 38-year-old mother of two said she had waited eight years for her home in the Chun Yeung estate and was expecting to get her keys by the end of this month.“There’s no consultation and we don’t know how long they’ll use Chun Yeung estate. That’s why we are so mad,” she the woman.Father-of-two Koby, 36, also expressed frustration at not being told for how long the public housing might be used for quarantine.“I’ve waited eight years. I have two children studying in kindergarten and have already transferred them to the school in Fo Tan,” he said.Protesters gathered in other districts on Sunday.

2020-02-16T11:12:30.510Z

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied for a second day in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centers, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.The virus has opened a new front for protesters after months of demonstrations over the perceived erosion of freedoms had largely fizzled out over the past month, as people stayed at home amid fears of a community outbreak of the virus.About 100 people braved rain in the New Territories district of Fo Tan, where authorities plan to use a newly built residential development that was subsidized by the government as a quarantine center. Riot police stood by.

2020-02-16T11:10:57.880Z

The lab is 300 yards from the infamous Wuhan food market which has been identified as the epicenter of the virusThe research journal written by Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao said the Wuhan Center for Disease Control “hosted animals in laboratories for research purposes”, including 605 bats captured in nearby regions.

2020-02-16T11:06:17.010Z

One researcher at the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WCDC) had bat BLOOD on his skin and was forced to quarantine himself, an academic journal says.The same scientist was also peed on. The paper, titled The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus said that researcher JH Tian “was once attacked by bats” and “the blood of bat was on his skin.”Tian isolated himself for 28 days after the “bats peed on him.”(Getty Images)

2020-02-16T10:30:43.733Z

“Parasite” director Bong Jun-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on Sunday after his historic four-Oscar win.About 300 reporters and fans were waiting to greet Bong as he arrived at the Incheon International Airport.“Thank you for the applause, I would like send a round of applause back to you all for coping so well with the coronavirus,” Bong said.“I will join the effort to overcome the corona by washing my hands diligently. Happy to be home.”Bong Jun-ho (Reuters)

2020-02-16T10:21:07.393Z

The United States, Canada and Hong Kong are sending aircraft to Japan to bring back their citizens on board the ship.The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said passengers and crew on board the ship were at high risk of exposure to the virus and it recommended that its citizens get off and take one of the flights home.“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are taking additional steps to assist U.S. citizens,” it said.The embassy said all passengers would be screened before being allowed to board the chartered flights and everyone would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival back in the United States.“No symptomatic or infected passengers will be allowed to board,” it said.

2020-02-16T10:20:41.163Z

Princess Diamond continued: “We must anticipate a spread of infections from now and must build medical system and so on to focus efforts to prevent people from becoming gravely ill or dying,” Kato said in a programme on state broadcaster NHK.“We will make the people feel at ease by providing information in a timely manner, and continue to forestall measures,” he said.(AP)

2020-02-16T10:09:03.823Z

Another 70 people on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases from the vessel to 355, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.The Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp (CCL.N), has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.The ship, with some 3,700 passengers and crew on board, has the most coronavirus infections outside China. Those testing positive are transferred to Japanese hospitals.No one from the ship has died of the virus.

2020-02-16T10:01:54.080Z

According to Reuters:”The measures China has adopted to rein in the spread of the coronavirus are starting to have an impact, said Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, on Sunday.”

2020-02-16T09:53:56.423Z

But not every city or province is facing Wuhan-like restrictions. Citizens cannot leave the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou and a few others in Hubei province, while Shanghai and Beijing have only put movement restrictions in place for some smaller communities such as building blocks or neighbourhoods.Many cities have reduced public transport lines and routes, while few have closed intra-city public transport entirely.Some communities have instituted curfews or only allow people to exit and enter at particular times. There is even a restriction where only a certain number of people from a household can leave their residence at any one time.

2020-02-16T09:52:58.490Z

The lockdowns began with Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak and where half the world’s confirmed coronavirus cases are.After the city’s borders were closed on January 23 and all incoming and outgoing flights cancelled, other nearby cities in Hubei province also implemented their own policies restricting the movement of people.

2020-02-16T09:51:44.256Z

Around 500 million people in China are currently affected by policies put in place restricting movement, to contain COVID-19.As of February 14, at least 48 cities and four provinces in China have issued official notices for lockdown policies, with measures ranging from “closed-off management”, where residents of communities in a city or province have to be registered before they are allowed in or out, to restrictions that shut down highways, railways and public transport systems.

2020-02-16T09:50:43.506Z

Eight-month-old James Adlam was feared to be Britain’s youngest virus victim after he was treated for a leg injury by a doctor with the condition at Worthing Hospital, Brighton.Read the full story here.

2020-02-16T09:10:26.140Z

While there has been some hope expressed this week that the disease may be peaking in China, numbers keep rising and a trend has been hard to discern, especially after a reclassification that widened the definition of cases.World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread.“We are concerned by the continued increase in the number of cases in China,” Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany. “We are concerned by the lack of urgency in funding the response from the international community.“Most of all, we are concerned about the potential havoc this virus could wreak in countries with weaker health systems.”

2020-02-16T09:07:49.996Z

France is preparing for a pandemic after a man dies from coronavirusAn 80-year-old Chinese man died at a Paris hospital of a lung infection due to the flu-like virus, authorities said on Saturday.Health Minister Agnes Buzyn. said: “We have to get our health system ready to face a possible pandemic propagation of the virus, and therefore the spreading of the virus across France.”Robin Thompson, an expert in mathematical epidemiology at Britain’s University of Oxford, said that with nearly 50 cases in Europe, a death was not surprising.“The most important thing to point out, however, is that there still hasn’t been sustained person-to-person transmission in Europe,” he said.

2020-02-16T09:05:46.433Z

Virus still spreading despite lockdownThe province and its capital, Wuhan, have been virtually sealed off and locked down since January 23, with schools, offices and factories shut and most travel suspended.The virus is believed to have an incubation period of 14 days which would appear to indicate it has been spreading since the lockdown was imposed.“China should strengthen the unified leadership of efforts to control the epidemic,” President Xi Jinping said in comments reported by the Xinhua news agency.Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths – in Japan, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, the Philippines and now France.(Reuters)