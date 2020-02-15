🔥Coronavirus latest LIVE: Hundreds of people contacted after infected person visited London… as first death in Europe confirmed🔥

News

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks in a nearly empty shopping area

More than 200 people who attended a conference in central London have been contacted by health officials after it emerged one delegate is suffering from coronavirus.

It comes as the first coronavirus death in Europe was announced this morning after a elderly man died in France.

Public Health England (PHE) sent a letter to those who were at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre in Westminster on February 6, including several MPs, two of whom have now decided to stay mostly at home.

The person taken ill is one of the nine people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK.

Live Updates

2020-02-15T11:18:04.553Z

Banks in China are apparently disinfecting money to help stop the spread of coronavirus

2020-02-15T11:09:41.986Z

France’s health minister Agnès Buzyn said the dead man’s daughter was also suffering from Coronavirus.She was taken to the same hospital, but her health is no longer a “cause for concern”.

2020-02-15T11:08:21.546Z

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the 80-year old man, who was treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris had died of a lung infection due to the coronavirus.He had been at the hospital since January 25.She said: “His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, before being taken into intensive care.”Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories. Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside China, with one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

2020-02-15T10:39:39.086Z

China reported 143 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday but a dip in new cases, while the government announced new anti-disease measures.Some 2,641 new cases of the virus were reported in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday, raising the total to 66,492. Mainland China’s death toll rose to 1,523.The number of new cases was down from the 5,090 in the previous 24-hour period after authorities changed the basis for counting patients.Health experts said that will make it harder to judge the effectiveness of anti-disease controls which have cut off most access to some major cities and closed factories and offices.

2020-02-15T10:27:52.566Z

An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851.The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China.The epidemic has killed almost 1,400 people.

2020-02-15T10:20:40.913Z

Scientist Professor Neil Ferguson, of the School of Public Health at Imperial College London said “this is the one I’m scared of” when asked about the killer virus, known as Covid-19, in an interview with Channel 4.

2020-02-15T10:07:48.073Z

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a full border closure with China was “inappropriate”, “impractical” and “discriminatory”.

A couple wear masks as the embrace on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong (Reuters)

2020-02-15T10:01:38.470Z

Television footage showed police in riot gear making several arrests and using pepper spray in Tin Shui Wai.Three weeks ago, a group of protesters set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong that authorities had planned to use as a quarantine facility, prompting the government to abandon the plan.The government has closed most border points with China and has made quarantine compulsory for anyone coming into the city if they had been in mainland China over the past 14 days.

2020-02-15T09:59:26.896Z

Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched in multiple Hong Kong neighborhoods on Saturday against government plans to potentially turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centers, demanding full closure of the mainland China border.Anger has been brewing over Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s refusal to completely shut the border with mainland China, where the new fast-spreading coronavirus is believed to have originated, with some medical staff going on strike and small-scale protests emerging in various locations in support.On Saturday, hundreds rallied in the northern neighborhoods of Tai Po and Tin Shui Wai as well as in Aberdeen on the Hong Kong island, chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times” and “Oppose pneumonia clinic”.

2020-02-15T09:56:50.080Z

The fashion industry as a whole is facing a problematic few months if restrictions on traveling and working continue in China, the world’s largest producer of textiles.The virus, which originated in China late last year, has claimed more than 1,380 lives and spread to other countries.Rush said London Fashion Week was taking precautions against the spread of the virus by providing anti-bacterial sanitizers and undertaking regular deep-cleaning.“Hygiene is a priority,” she added.Coronavirus economic impact on fashion:Lower Chinese attendance is potentially a major blow for fashion brands since Chinese spending accounted for a third of luxury global market sales in 2018, according to Bain & Company.The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of many international business gatherings and sporting events. Shanghai Fashion Week has been postponed from its end of March date.

2020-02-15T09:54:20.466Z

British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush said the number of attendees this year would be down due to the coronavirus and said that the shut-down of transport links and factories in China was being felt.“We’ve had one designer that isn’t able to show because their collection hasn’t arrived from China due to the logistics issues,”

2020-02-15T09:53:42.343Z

Wang, who is known for her feminine designs, said delayed shipments of some items meant that some creations were not exactly as she had envisaged.“Due to the virus all the hand-crafted things that were made in China weren’t able to arrive, and all the factories shut down, and the couriers not working, so I had to cut down the looks,” she said backstage after the show.Models present creations during the On/Off catwalk show for their Autumn/Winter 2020 collection on the first day of London Fashion Week (AFP)

2020-02-15T09:51:41.713Z

London Fashion Week: Coronavirus face masks are the new blackHand sanitizers and face masks were the new must-have accessories as London Fashion Week opened on Friday, in what was expected to be a subdued gathering hit by the absence of many Chinese attendees because of coronavirus.Fashionistas queued for catwalk shows sporting face masks in different shades of pastel as buyers, designers, students and social media influencers came prepared at a time of global anxiety about the spread of the virus.Kicking off the catwalk shows was Chinese designer Yuhan Wang, who overcame the difficulties wrought by the virus outbreak to present a first solo collection of Victorian-inspired waisted jackets in floral prints and lace-trimmed outfits accompanied by whimsical pearl jewellery.

2020-02-15T09:40:42.266Z

Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday.The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference.Fourteen people have recovered and returned home.Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.

2020-02-15T09:39:04.423Z

Sixty-seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said today.The announcement comes after the United States said earlier on Saturday it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back US passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

2020-02-15T09:35:47.663Z

A worker sprays disinfectant outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing (AP)Authorities in China’s capital quarantines and disinfects the area. People returning to Beijing will now have to isolate themselves either at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation, said a notice from the Chinese capital’s prevention and control work group published by state media late Friday.

2020-02-15T09:17:18.466Z

A special menu including dinner options such as “Cupid’s Avocado and Shrimp Salad” and a “Valentine’s Day Surprise Dessert of the Day” was also issued.“Spending Valentine’s Day on the ship is honestly not that bad,” Tehya, from Australia said.The crew have treated us, not only today but every other day, so incredibly well. They have really gone above and beyond to make today special for us all.”

2020-02-15T09:16:03.843Z

Holidaymakers confined to their cabins on the Diamond Princess treated to special Valentine’s Day meals, gifts and entertainment yesterday.Strict hygiene regulations mean passengers are only allowed on deck for hour-long periods while wearing face masks, so staff adapted the onboard entertainment and organised special gift packages for their guests.In lieu of live performances or trivia games, the crew pre-recorded and uploaded Valentine’s-themed videos for the passengers’ cabin televisions.Adult guests received presents including complimentary heart-shaped chocolates, roses, a collagen eye mask and hand cream, while children were given sweets and games.Chocolates and earbuds for music were also gifted to crew members.

2020-02-15T09:11:56.223Z

Forty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus known as Covid-19 on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, authorities said yesterday.The country’s health ministry said 218 people of the 713 tested on board the Diamond Princess have been infected by the virus.The ship, which is still carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew members, returned to the Yokohama Port on February 3 and has been in quarantine since.Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease that apparently started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.

A security guard stands near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship (AFP)

2020-02-15T09:05:02.620Z

The Department of health gives a coronavirus update everyday at 2pm . The last one issued said there were nine confirmed cases in the UK.