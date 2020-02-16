🔥Coronavirus latest LIVE: Eight-month-old baby feared to be Britain's youngest victim cleared of virus… as UK patients are released from hospital🔥

News

Workers in protective suits conduct RNA tests on specimens inside a laboratory

(

REUTERS

)

A baby who came into direct contact with a coronavirus GP from Brighton has been given the all clear.

Eight-month-old James Adlam was feared to be Britain’s youngest virus victim but his family is now “jumping for joy” after test results showed he had not picked up the stain.

Mum Stephanie who has also been given the all clear said the diagnosis is a huge weight off her shoulders after days of panic and terror.

It comes as the NHS announced that all but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital.

Live Updates

2020-02-16T08:29:07.153Z

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am also pleased that eight of the nine individuals who tested positive for coronavirus have now been successfully treated and discharged from hospital.“I want to stress that any individuals who are discharged from hospital are now well and do not pose any public health risk to the public.”“Again, this is evidence of how well prepared our NHS is to deal with the Wuhan coronavirus.Matt Hancock (PA)

2020-02-16T08:25:58.460Z

The Department of Health and Social Care did not comment when asked about the self-isolation direction.As of Saturday, 2,992 people in the UK have been tested with 2,983 confirmed as negative and nine positive, the department said.Earlier, an NHS spokesman said all 94 people in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral had been released.They had been kept in isolation at the hospital after returning to the UK from China – the centre of the outbreak.More than 100 people remain at the Kents Hill Park Hotel in Milton Keynes, the NHS added.

2020-02-16T08:25:04.336Z

“Millions” of Britons with flu-like symptoms could be told by authorities to “self-isolate” by staying at home for a fortnight if the UK’s number of coronavirus cases rises passed 100, it has been reported.The Sunday Telegraph said senior NHS managers have been told that the service will stop testing for the strain known as Covid-19 “once around 100 cases have been confirmed” across Britain.Eight of the nine people diagnosed with the virus in the UK have since left hospital after two negative tests for Covid-19, with the paper reporting hospitals have in the last week made “isolation pods” to keep those being tested away from other patients.If the number of cases rises significantly those with coughs and colds may have to stay home to limit the chance of the outbreak spreading.

2020-02-16T08:19:58.063Z

2020-02-15T22:17:58.320Z

2020-02-15T22:17:16.330Z

Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories. Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside China – one in Japan, one in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

2020-02-15T21:47:21.240Z

France has recorded 12 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 67,000.

2020-02-15T20:23:44.413Z

The biggest cluster outside China has been on a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan’s Yokohama. Out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board, 285 people have tested positive and been sent to hospital.The United States said on Saturday it plans to send an aircraft to pick up American passengers and take them back home where they face another two weeks of isolation “out of an abundance of caution”.

2020-02-15T20:14:01.290Z

– How can you reduce the spread of the coronavirus?Because it is a new illness, it is not known exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person, but similar viruses spread in cough droplets, the NHS said.It recommends people cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or sleeve – not their hands – when coughing or sneezing, and binning tissues immediately.People should also wash their hands with soap and water often and try to avoid contact with people who are unwell.

2020-02-15T19:47:45.123Z

– Can you be forced to self-isolate?The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said that the coronavirus outbreak represents a “serious and imminent threat to public health”.New legal powers mean people with coronavirus can be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave, and can be forcibly sent into isolation if they pose a threat.Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes have been designated “isolation facilities”, the Government said.

2020-02-15T19:22:44.853Z

– What about living with a person in self-isolation?People living with someone who is self-isolating are advised to limit contact with the patient as much as possible, Public Health England (PHE) said.They should wash their hands often and thoroughly, ensure that shared spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms are well ventilated, and avoid sharing household items.Visitors should not be invited to the home and people at increased risk of the illness – such as those with a chronic illness or weakened immune system – should avoid contact with the patient.Laundry should be washed at the highest temperature possible, and surfaces should be cleaned every day.

2020-02-15T19:13:56.286Z

– How do you self-isolate?People who have been asked to isolate themselves should stay at home and avoid contact with the public.The NHS says people should not go to school, work or public areas, not use public transport or taxis and avoid visitors at home.Friends, family and delivery drivers can still carry out errands such as delivering food.

2020-02-15T18:35:46.390Z

– Who should isolate themselves?Anyone with symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath who has returned from China within the last 14 days should self-isolate and call the NHS.This also applies to travellers who have recently returned from other parts of China, such as Macau and Hong Kong, or Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Republic of Korea or Malaysia.Health professionals will then arrange for people with suspected cases of coronavirus to be tested.

2020-02-15T18:35:40.993Z

People showing symptoms of the coronavirus are being asked to isolate themselves to stop the spread of the disease.But what is self-isolating and what does it entail?- What is self-isolating?Self-isolating is when a person showing symptoms of the strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – is asked to stay at home for 14 days to prevent the spread of the infection.Symptoms include a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath.Currently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the incubation period to be up to 14 days, and recommends that the follow-up of contacts of confirmed cases is the same period.

2020-02-15T17:08:21.740Z

As of Saturday, 2,992 people in the UK have been tested with 2,983 confirmed as negative and nine positive, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

2020-02-15T16:51:39.753Z

Robin Thompson, an expert in mathematical epidemiology at Britain’s University of Oxford, said that with nearly 50 cases in Europe, a death was not surprising. “The most important thing to point out, however, is that there still hasn’t been sustained person-to-person transmission in Europe,” he added.

2020-02-15T16:39:43.566Z

During the roughly 90-minute interview, on topics ranging from the coronavirus to Hong Kong, and the Middle East, Wang repeatedly pinned blame on Washington.Beijing has criticized the United States in particular for taking drastic measures on coronavirus, which have included travel curbs on visitors from China. The United States was the first to announce it was evacuating citizens from Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the virus outbreak.“Some countries have stepped up measures, including quarantine measures, which are reasonable and understandable, but for some countries they have overreacted, which has triggered unnecessary panic,” he said.

2020-02-15T16:33:59.466Z

Cont: “We’ve taken such complete prevention and control efforts, efforts that are so comprehensive, that I can’t see any other country that can do this,” Wang said, adding that any leader in another country would find the challenge very difficult.“But China has been able to do this.”The virus, coming on the back of a disruptive trade war between the United States and China, has again exposed underlying tensions on multiple fronts between the world’s two biggest economies.It has also posed one of the toughest challenges for President Xi Jinping since he assumed power in 2013.

2020-02-15T16:31:49.483Z

A top Chinese official lashed out at the “overreaction” of other countries to coronavirus.In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters in the German capital, State Councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as China’s foreign minister, urged the United States not to take unnecessary virus-response measures that could hamper trade, travel and tourism.”The epidemic overall is under control,” he said.“This epidemic is truly sudden. It has brought a challenge to China and the world.”State Councillor Wang Yi (Getty Images)

2020-02-15T16:05:19.330Z

Coronavirus at a glance:A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:- Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei- Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death- Macao: 10 cases- Japan: 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death- Singapore: 72 cases- Thailand: 34- South Korea: 28- Malaysia: 22- Taiwan: 18- Vietnam: 16- Germany: 16- United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China- Australia: 14 cases- France: 11 cases, 1 death- United Kingdom: 9 cases- United Arab Emirates: 8- Canada: 8- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death- India: 3 cases- Italy: 3- Russia: 2- Spain: 2- Belgium: 1- Nepal: 1- Sri Lanka: 1- Sweden: 1- Cambodia: 1- Finland: 1- Egypt: 1