🔥Coronavirus latest LIVE: Death toll in China soars as London records first confirmed case🔥

The death toll in China has soared over a single day as London recorded its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak, reported 242 deaths on Wednesday, and 14,840 new patients, bringing the death toll to 1,355 and total infected to nearly 60,000.

It came as a woman who flew from Wuhan to London was confirmed as having the illness. She is being treated at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital.

Meanwhile, Japan’s health ministry said 218 people of 713 tested on board a quarantined cruise ship off the country’s coast have been infected by the virus.

2020-02-13T07:19:14.366Z

The country’s health ministry said 218 people of the 713 tested on board the Diamond Princess have been infected by the virus.The ship, which is still carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew members, returned to the Yokohama Port on February 3 and has been in quarantine since.Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease that apparently started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.

2020-02-13T07:18:56.583Z

Forty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus known as Covid-19 on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, authorities have said.

2020-02-12T22:23:55.786Z

That’s all for our live coverage of coronavirus tonight.

2020-02-12T22:23:38.080Z

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona cancelled over coronavirus fearsThe Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has been cancelled after a growing number of firms pulled out over coronavirus fears. The technology show, which had been due to take place at the end of the month, has in previous years attracted some 100,000 visitors.

2020-02-12T22:01:15.920Z

Workers leave the Mobile World Congress MWC venue after the event was cancelled:

2020-02-12T22:00:07.150Z

Vendors in Beijing have found an inventive way to sell bread amid the outbreak:

2020-02-12T21:54:35.466Z

The Mobile World Congress MWC venue at the Fira Barcelona Montjuic centre after the event was cancelled over coronavirus fears:

2020-02-12T21:18:40.203Z

Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome said:This is an unprecedented outbreak – of a virus never seen before, spreading in a way which makes it extremely challenging to control. We cannot yet predict how grave the impact may be in any country beyond China, now seeing cases. We do know the impact this is having in China and should applaud their extraordinary efforts to contain it. We can, however, be sure no country can afford to wait and see. For every country, now is the time to act. The only way to get ahead of this epidemic, to ensure the best public health preparation and response and to protect lives globally is to put science and research at the heart of the response. Over the past two days the global effort to further enhance the research agenda has been phenomenal. Thanks to the World Health Organization, to researchers, country governments, industry, journal editors and funders from every country and continent we now have a clear plan of immediate and longer-term priorities to build a robust global response. Crucially there was also unambiguous commitment to solidarity and to equitable access to all advances made. We must continue to unite behind this international effort, making sure no country is left behind, and without forgetting the support needed for those continuing to tackle the many other health challenges faced by different communities globally, including Ebola.

2020-02-12T21:18:01.670Z

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:This outbreak is a test of solidarity — political, financial and scientific. We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders, ensure that we have the resources necessary to bring this outbreak to an end and bring our best science to the forefront to find shared answers to shared problems. Research is an integral part of the outbreak response.I appreciate the positive response of the research community to join us at short notice and come up with concrete plans and commitment to work together.

2020-02-12T21:17:29.120Z

World experts and funders have set priorities for COVID-19 researchLeading health experts from around the world have been meeting at the World Health Organization’s Geneva headquarters to assess the current level of knowledge about the new COVID-19 diseaseThey have worked to identify gaps and combine forces to accelerate and fund priority research needed to help stop the outbreak and prepare for any future outbreaks.The 2-day forum was convened in line with the WHO R&D Blueprint – a strategy for developing drugs and vaccines before epidemics, and accelerating research and development while they are occurring.

2020-02-12T19:53:25.066Z

First coronavirus case diagnosed in London as UK virus toll hits nineThe first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in London, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine. The patient, understood to be a woman, contracted the illness in China but was diagnosed after flying into a London airport. She is now being treated at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital. Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty confirmed the most recent case of the virus, also known as Covid-19, in a statement on Wednesday evening.

2020-02-12T19:52:58.066Z

Organisers of Mobile World Congress (MWC) have confirmed the technology show has been cancelled after a growing number of firms pulled out over coronavirus fears.John Hoffman, chief executive of the GSMA which runs the event, said: “With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.“The host city parties respect and understand this decision.”

2020-02-12T19:52:40.776Z

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed the ninth case of coronavirus in the UK.He said: “One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.”

2020-02-12T19:52:33.720Z

The quarantine of 83 people being held in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, is expected to be lifted on Thursday amid reports they have all tested negative for the covid-19 strain of the coronavirus.All of those in quarantine were flown back from China and taken directly to the hospital after arriving in the UK on January 31.A spokesman for the Department of Health said the “quarantine is expected to end tomorrow” but declined to comment on the test results of the patients.

2020-02-12T18:48:45.746Z

First coronavirus case diagnosed in LondonThe first coronavirus case has been diagnosed in London, a source has told the Standard. The announcement is expected to be made this evening. Meanwhile, the quarantine of 83 people being held in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, is expected to be lifted on Thursday amid reports they have all tested negative for the covid-19 strain of the coronavirus. All of those in quarantine were flown back from China and taken directly to the hospital after arriving in the UK on January 31.

2020-02-12T18:48:00.460Z

The first coronavirus case in London has been confirmed, the Evening Standard understands.

2020-02-12T17:55:24.056Z

Coronavirus tests on prisoners at UK jail come back negativeTests for coronavirus on two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire have come back negative, it is understood. The inmates were reportedly being kept in isolation in their cells while access to their prison wing was restricted after both were found suffering flu-like symptoms. A prisoners, who had been extradited to the UK from Thailand, was named as one of two inmates by a Thai official earlier on Wednesday.

2020-02-12T17:27:07.426Z

Tests for coronavirus on two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire have come back negative, PA understands.

2020-02-12T16:45:14.616Z

The Department for Education has written to schools ahead of the half-term break signposting them to public health advice.The letter says: “You should not be unduly worried about the possibility of your children catching the coronavirus.”There is no reason why your children should not continue to attend their early years, school or further education setting as normal.”

2020-02-12T13:56:15.893Z

Steve Walsh, coronavirus super-spreader, has been released from hospital.