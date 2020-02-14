🔥Coronavirus latest LIVE: 44 new cases of coronavirus on Japan Diamond Princess cruise liner as cases in China show no sign of peaking🔥

News

›

UK

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

The latest headlines in your inbox

China’s coronavirus outbreak has shown no sign of peaking with health authorities reporting more than 5,000 new cases on Friday.

In its latest update, China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on February 13, taking the accumulated total infected to 63,851 people.

It comes as 44 more passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the virus, bringing the total up to 2018. This is the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside of China..

The vessel is currently docked in Yokohoma, Japan.

Live Updates

2020-02-14T01:55:54.383Z

The mother of Britain’s youngest suspected coronavirus victim has told how she has been left terrified she could lose her eight-month-old son to the deadly illness.She told The Sun: “I have to live every moment wondering if he might die.”The pair have reportedly been placed into quarantine in their West Sussex home after coming into contact with an infect GP as the child was treated for a leg injury.They have been told to self-isolate while they wait for test results.

2020-02-14T01:30:37.380Z

A coronavirus expert has warned the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories could lead to more cases in the UK.Professor Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Norwich Medical School, said fake news leads to bad advice and people taking “greater risks” during health crises.Professor Hunter, who has previously run tests on the impact of fake news on disease outbreaks with colleague Julii Brainard, said speculation was already rife online about the origin of the virus and how it can be spread. “Misinformation means that bad advice can circulate very quickly – and it can change human behaviour to take greater risks,” he said.He added: “Examples of risky behaviour during infectious disease outbreaks include not washing hands, sharing food with ill people, not disinfecting potentially contaminated surfaces, and failing to self-isolate.”Worryingly, people are more likely to share bad advice on social media, than good advice from trusted sources such as the NHS, Public Health England or the World Health Organisation.”

2020-02-14T00:05:43.343Z

Uber has said it is “providing support” to the driver whose passenger was a coronavirus patient.The patient, a Chinese national who recently arrived in the UK from China, took an Uber to Lewisham A&E on Sunday.The ride-hailing firm said the driver’s account has temporarily been suspended. It would not confirm if the driver would be paid during this time.A spokeswoman said: “We will be providing support to this driver.”In an earlier statement, Uber said: “We received a request from Public Health England for information about a passenger who has now been confirmed as having coronavirus.“Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily suspended the account of the driver who transported the individual to hospital, and we remain in close contact with Public Health England.”We have a dedicated online portal for public health authorities to contact Uber for information about riders and drivers, and we will take action on any user accounts on the recommendation of those authorities.”

2020-02-13T22:39:39.293Z

The United States is “deeply concerned” about the possible impact of a coronavirus outbreak in North Korea and is prepared to help US and international organisations contain the spread of the virus, the State Department has said.”We strongly support and encourage the work of US and international aid and health organisations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after the Red Cross called for an urgent exemption to sanctions on Pyongyang to help prevent a coronavirus outbreak.”The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations,” it added.

2020-02-13T20:47:23.083Z

Many more people in the UK may need to self-isolate in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, the chief executive of the NHS has said.Sir Simon Stevens issued the warning as more than 80 people quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral were allowed to leave following 14 days in isolation.The group were the first to be flown out of Wuhan city in China – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – by the Foreign Office and back to the UK.Sir Simon said: “As our first group of guests leaves Arrowe Park Hospital, we want to thank them for the highly responsible, pragmatic and stoical way they have played their part in keeping both themselves and others safe.“They have set an important example, recognising that over the coming weeks many more of us may need to self-isolate at home for a period to reduce this virus’s spread.”

2020-02-13T19:19:37.843Z

Dental surgeries in the UK are facing a desperate shortage of face masks in the wake of coronavirus due to Chinese supply problems.The British Dental Association (BDA) said some larger clinics in the UK will run out of masks by the middle of next week and will not be able to treat patients safely under current rules.A spokesman said more than 50 per cent of face masks used by dentists and other health professionals in the UK are made in China but export of masks from Chinese manufacturers have “essentially ceased”.UK suppliers are therefore restricting the amount that can be ordered, with some suppliers out of stock and others tripling their prices, the spokesman said.

2020-02-13T17:14:56.176Z

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the United States.They said the person under quarantine at an airbase in Texas was the latest confirmed case.It is the first person under quarantine at the airbase among a group of people that arrived from China on February 7 who had symptoms and tested positive for the disease, the CDC said.

2020-02-13T16:46:30.646Z

Dr Michael Ryan also gave an update on the cruise ship quarantined in Japan, and another docked in Cambodia, where all passengers are being kept onboard as a safety measure.He told the briefing: “Regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship which is currently quarantined in Yokahoma, 218 passengers have tested positive for the virus, which does represent the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside of China.“There are also negotiations under way to allow elderly patients to leave the ship, and that’s currently being negotiated and discussed.”The Diamond Princess cruise ship (AFP)

2020-02-13T16:44:25.776Z

Speaking abut a woman with coronavirus who took an Uber to Lewisham hospital, Rachel Thorn Heathcock, a consultant at Public Health England, said: “We are in contact with Uber to ensure the driver receives advice and information on what to do should they feel unwell in the coming days.“As the journey was less than 15 minutes, the driver did not have close sustained contact with the individual and are not considered high risk.”Read more below: London coronavirus patient turned up at A&E in an Uber

2020-02-13T16:43:53.810Z

Michael Ryan, executive director at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said a vaccine “against misinformation” was needed as he gave an update on the organisation’s responses to the virus.He said: “We also need to have a better understanding on how communities are responding to this virus – what’s working in terms of risk communication, what’s scaring people in terms of misinformation.“We need a vaccine against misinformation as well. And in that sense we need a communication vaccine, we need to communicate in a much more effective way.”

2020-02-13T15:12:05.080Z

British Airways has halved its number of flights between Heathrow and Hong Kong due to a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.A spokesman for the airline said: “To match demand we are merging our two daily services to and from Hong Kong from February 13.“We are contacting affected customers about the very slight timing change. They still have the option to take a full refund or rebook to a later date.“We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

2020-02-13T15:11:53.016Z

A sign on the entrance to a health centre in Islington, north London, told patients it was closed “due to operational difficulties”.Inside the Ritchie Street Group Practice a man wearing protective clothing could be seen cleaning surfaces in the patient waiting area.

2020-02-13T14:58:47.166Z

Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death – a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo – adding to two previous fatalities in Hong Kong and the Philippines.Japan is one of the worst affected of more than two dozen other countries and territories that have seen hundreds of infections from the flu-like virus.

2020-02-13T14:35:23.623Z

Passengers on a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over coronavirus fears cheered and clapped as the vessel finally arrived at a port in Cambodia on Thursday.The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in Sihanoukville in the evening after anchoring offshore early in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.None of the fluid samples taken from 20 people and transported by helicopter to the capital Phnom Penh for tests came back positive for coronavirus, Cambodia’s health ministry said.

2020-02-13T14:11:48.030Z

Speaking about the London patient who turned up at A&E and was later diagnosed with coronavirus, Ben Travi, chief executive of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, said: “There has been a confirmed case of coronavirus from a patient who self-presented at the A&E department of University Hospital Lewisham on Sunday February 9.“The test result was confirmed as positive on Wednesday February 12 and we have been in touch with all staff who came into contact with the patient. The patient went to St Thomas’ yesterday evening.“Our colleagues in our emergency departments are following the latest advice and protocols from Public Health England. In this case, the patient self-presented at our A&E.“As soon as the patient did this, the patient was given a mask and then escorted to be tested in the dedicated area we have assigned for coronavirus testing outside the A&E building – while awaiting the installation of a purpose-built ‘pod’.“As further assessment was required, the patient was then taken to a dedicated isolation room in the emergency department.“In line with our protocols, throughout their care, the patient was escorted and did not come into contact with other patients. The patient was later discharged and taken home by London Ambulance Service.“All staff who had direct contact with the patient have been contacted, including two members of staff who are undergoing active surveillance at home for a 14-day period as a precautionary measure – following the advice of Public Health England.”

2020-02-13T14:09:13.700Z

Read more here:London coronavirus patient turned up at A&E in an UberA woman who became the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in London turned up to hospital in an Uber, it has emerged. The patient, a Chinese national who recently arrived in the UK from China, took an Uber to Lewisham A&E on Sunday after falling ill. Two Lewisham hospital staff members are now in isolation at home under “active surveillance” for 14 days after coming into contact with the woman.

2020-02-13T13:40:37.046Z

A north London GP surgery has been closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.The Ritchie Street Health Centre will be closed until Friday, according to a post on its website.The post reads: “Practice is closed until 14/02/2019 due to coronavirus. Read more..

2020-02-13T13:37:26.510Z

Ben Travi, chief executive of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, has spoken about the London patient diagnosed with coronavirus. He said in a statement:There has been a confirmed case of coronavirus from a patient who self-presented at the A&E department of University Hospital Lewisham on Sunday February 9.The test result was confirmed as positive on Wednesday February 12 and we have been in touch with all staff who came into contact with the patient. The patient went to St Thomas’ yesterday evening.Our colleagues in our emergency departments are following the latest advice and protocols from Public Health England. In this case, the patient self-presented at our A&E.As soon as the patient did this, the patient was given a mask and then escorted to be tested in the dedicated area we have assigned for coronavirus testing outside the A&E building – while awaiting the installation of a purpose-built ‘pod’.As further assessment was required, the patient was then taken to a dedicated isolation room in the emergency department.In line with our protocols, throughout their care, the patient was escorted and did not come into contact with other patients. The patient was later discharged and taken home by London Ambulance Service.All staff who had direct contact with the patient have been contacted, including two members of staff who are undergoing active surveillance at home for a 14-day period as a precautionary measure – following the advice of Public Health England.”

2020-02-13T13:27:41.303Z

Dr Kieran Murphy, deputy medical director for NHS England in the North West, said: “I think it’s been great to see how everyone across Wirral has stepped up to the plate to help our guests from Wuhan and China.He said:The first lot of guests leave today and we have a smaller number of guests who leave on Saturday.It’s been very impressive, the whole system, we’ve had volunteers, clinical colleagues, managers from across the NHS and the local authority and other partner organisations who’ve really pulled together to keep all our guests both safe, but actually made very welcome.”Dr Murphy thanked staff and visitors at Arrowe Park for their “generosity, patience and compassion”.He added:We’ve had a lot of donations and kind words from people, letters, schoolchildren have sent in pictures. There’s been lots of support from the local community to help these guests and make them feel very welcome.We want to wish them well as they move on with the rest of their lives and leave us.”

2020-02-13T13:10:57.036Z

Dr William Welfare, interim deputy director for health protection at Public Health England North West, thanked Mr Raw and his fellow residents.He said:We would like to thank all of those who have been staying at Arrowe Park for their patience and support over the last two weeks.All the test results from flight one have come back negative so we can be very clear that all of those leaving today do not pose risk to the wider public.We’re delighted they’re leaving and they’ll be able to continue with their normal lives.”He said a further group of guests, who arrived on a later flight, would leave at the weekend if all was well, adding:This has really been a collaboration across a huge number of organisations involved to make sure we support these people who came back from Wuhan, that they are able to isolate effectively, but also that we’re looking after their needs appropriately.”