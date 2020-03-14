The latest headlines in your inbox

Mass gatherings in the UK could be banned within days as the Government looks at beefing up its fight to slow the spread of coronavirus.

A Whitehall source said emergency legislation bringing in increased powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home.

It follows criticism that the government has not taken steps similar to some European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Eleven people who have contracted covid-19 have died in the UK, and there have been 798 confirmed cases since January 31.

A Whitehall source said: “Ministers are working with the chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer on our plan to stop various types of public event, including mass gatherings, beginning next week.

“We are also talking to businesses and other bodies about the timing of moving towards much more widespread working from home.

“There are many complex considerations to make all these measures as effective as possible.

“We will make the right decisions at the right time based on the best scientific evidence.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations.

“We will publish this legislation next week.”

The Times reported the laws could also give police and immigration officers to detain people if they are suspected of being infected and the ability to direct schools to stay open.

The newspaper said the laws could remain in place for two years.

It comes following a day of dramatic developments on Friday:

The World Health Organisation said Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic

New restrictions are being imposed on visitor access to the Palace of Westminster and overseas travel by MPs and peers is being strongly discouraged to keep Parliament functioning during the crisis.

Donald Trump said the UK could be added to the list of European countries included in the US travel ban after he described cases of coronavirus as having risen “fairly precipitously” since the president initially announced the ban with the UK exemption.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland wrote to Stormont’s Education minister urging him to consider closing Northern Ireland’s schools over coronavirus. It came on the day the first cases of community transmission of Covid-19 not linked to travel were detected there.

The death of the first patient in Scotland took the total for the UK to 11.

The 2020 London Marathon, originally scheduled to take place on April 26, was postponed until October 4.

Professional football in England ground to a halt as both the Premier League and Football League suspended fixtures.

Next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches were also postponed as was the Wales v Scotland Six Nations rugby match. England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka was also called off.

It was announced that local and mayoral elections in May were being postponed for a year.

Disneyland closed its parks, including Disneyland Paris, until the end of the month and suspended new departures on its Disney cruises.

Four major cruise ship companies – Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises – have agreed to suspend trips from the US for 30 days.

A London Underground tube driver tested positive, while London’s St Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations this Sunday were cancelled.

The health minister in Wales announced the suspension of non-urgent surgical procedures and outpatient appointments, and said as many as 20,000 people could die in the country in a worst-case scenario.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had previously said while it is “eye-catching” to order the cancellation of mass gatherings and sporting events, the chances of contracting the disease by attending such occasions are slim.

Writing for the Evening Standard on Friday, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt piled pressure on ministers to move swiftly towards tougher action to stop the spread of the disease.

The Whitehall source said officials are “concerned about the burden large events put on public services – including the health service and the police – from dealing with coronavirus”.

Sir Patrick has explained that the Government is hoping its approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease.

PA Media contributed to this report