🔥Coronavirus latest: Four further people test positive in UK🔥

Four further people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of cases to 13.

The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the affected patients have been transferred from Arrowe Park Hospital to specialist infection centres.

