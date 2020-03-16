🔥Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump urges people to homeschool and avoid groups of 10 or more to help fight outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has urged people to avoid groups of more than 10 people to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Issuing new guidelines on Monday, the US president said people should avoid going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

He said the new guidelines from his coronavirus task force applied for 15 days and were meant to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread,” he said in the White House briefing room.

Predicting the virus would be a threat until the summer, Mr Trump added: “People are talking about July, August, something like that.

The two-page list of guidelines, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread”, includes recommendations for US citizens to use drive-through and delivery options instead of eating in restaurants and food courts.

More follows…