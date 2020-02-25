🔥Coronavirus latest: Brits returning from virus hotbed in northern Italy told to self-isolate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits returning from northern Italy quarantined by the country’s government over the coronavirus have been told to self-isolate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying that if the traveller is showing symptoms they should put themselves in quarantine.

And if someone has been to either Lombardy of Veneto they should self-isolate, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Hancock said: “Yes, the official advice which will be formally updated at eight o’clock this morning is going to change so that those who have been to northern Italy – north of Pisa – if they have flu-like symptoms should self-isolate.

“If people have been to the affected areas that the Italian government have quarantined then they should self-isolate whether or not they have symptoms.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Tuesday morning (AFP via Getty Images)

Italy has seen a surge in cases in recent days.

On Friday the number of cases there was in single figures.

Now there are at least 229 confirmed diagnoses with seven deaths, mainly centred on the Lombardy region.

Lombardy and the region of Veneto have been put on lockdown as the country battles the worst outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe.

A case of a person travelling abroad from Italy with the disease has also been confirmed.

An Italian national in Tenerife on the Canary Islands has been put in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The UK currently has 13 cases of the virus, with four more confirmed over the weekend among the evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.