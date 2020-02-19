🔥Coronavirus latest: Brits on coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess ship wait to fly home as quarantine ends – LIVE🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

British passengers on board Diamond Princess are waiting to fly home as passengers begin to disembark from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan.

The UK Foreign Office said British nationals could be flown home “later this week” as countries move to repatriated their citizens.

More than 540 people have been infected with the Covid-19 virus on the liner, which originally carried some 3,700 people.

It comes as the death toll in China surpassed 2,000 today with Chinese authorities reporting 1,749 new cases, which brings the total number worldwide to more than 74,000.

Follow here for live updates…

Live Updates

2020-02-19T07:08:00.100Z

Brits on virus-hit cruise liner to be evacuated ‘later this week’British nationals stranded on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan could be evacuated this week, the Foreign Office has said. Those on board the vessel, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, are anxiously waiting news on when they will be flown home.

2020-02-19T07:06:53.756Z

UPDATE: Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas: Canada said a chartered plane will evacuate nationals aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship on either Thursday or Friday. There are 251 Canadians on board of which 34 have tested positive. Six South Koreans and one Japanese spouse flew to South Korea on Wednesday morning on a chartered flight. Australia said there were 220 nationals on the ship. While 169 of them would be evacuated, 36 infected shall remain on the ship. Another 15 have chosen to stay on board. Those evacuated will be flown to Darwin and quarantined. Taiwan said on it would charter a plane to evacuate its citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise liner quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama. . A plane load of New Zealanders, Australians and Pacific Islanders evacuated from Wuhan arrived in Auckland, New Zealand on February 5, officials said. Nepal on February 16 evacuated 175 of its nationals from Wuhan. The United States flew back over 300 Americans who had been stuck on a cruise ship affected by the coronavirus. Hong Kong said it will send an aircraft to Japan to bring back passengers from a quarantined cruise ship, which has seen the most coronavirus infections outside of China. Thirty Filipinos returned to the Philippines on February 9 from Wuhan. Britain’s Foreign Office said it is working to organise a flight to Japan to evacuate its nationals from a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus. Uzbekistan has evacuated 251 people from China and quarantined them on arrival in Tashkent. The 34 Brazilians evacuated from Wuhan landed in Brazil on February 9. Italy flew back 56 nationals from Wuhan to Rome on February 3. Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from Wuhan, Saudi state television reported on February 2. Indonesia’s government flew 243 Indonesians from Hubei on February 2.

2020-02-19T07:00:28.846Z

Hong Kong reports second deathHong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday as authorities drew up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a virus-stricken cruise ship in Japan.The 70-year-old man who died had underlying illnesses and was one of 62 confirmed cases in the Chinese-ruled city, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman said.In addition to those cases, 52 Hong Kong residents have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. There are 352 Hong Kong residents on the ship.

2020-02-19T06:59:30.480Z

Passengers begin leaving virus-hit cruise ship as quarantine endsEvening StandardPassengers on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan have begun to disembark after their two-week quarantine came to an end. The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined after arriving in the port of Yokohama on February 3. More than 540 people have been infected with the virus on the liner, which originally carried some 3,700 people.

2020-02-19T06:58:53.060Z

Passengers start leaving the Diamond Princess cruise shipHundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after the end of a much-criticised two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread the coronavirus among passengers and crew.Results were still pending for some passengers who had been tested for the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people in China and more than 540 on the ship.Some passengers said on Twitter they received health check forms asking if they had symptoms such as a headache, fever or coughing.Passengers who tested negative and had no symptoms still had to have their body temperature checked before leaving.Japanese soldiers helped escort some passengers, including an elderly man in a wheelchair who wore a face mask and held a cane.Some passengers apparently called taxis to get home. Others boarded buses to be transported to train stations.Some people still in their ship cabins waved farewell from their balconies to those who’d already disembarked.

2020-02-19T06:58:16.700Z

UPDATE: Here’s the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis. The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday, although new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. China’s National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29, bringing the total number of those infected to over 74,000, with 2,004 deaths. Hubei reported 1,693 new cases as of Tuesday, down from 1,807 the previous day and the number of deaths rose by 132 to 1,921. Outside China, five deaths and 827 cases have been reported so far. More than half of those infected were on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan. More than 540 people have been infected on cruise ship Diamond Princess, which originally carried some 3,700 passengers and crew, most of whom have been transferred to hospitals. Around 500 passengers are due to disembark the virus-hit Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama near Tokyo, ending an ordeal that began on Feb. 3. The Canadian government aims to evacuate nationals aboard the cruise ship on either Thursday or Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data “appears to show a decline in new cases”, but any apparent trend “must be interpreted very cautiously”. Tedros said there had been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China. Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the virus on Wednesday. South Korea reported 15 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 46. There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country.

2020-02-18T21:51:14.273Z

The Financial Times’ front page leads with a story on Jaguar Land Rover struggling to cope with supply chain issues due to the coronavirus outbreak.JLR employes more than 30,000 people in the UK.

2020-02-18T21:36:54.923Z

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with the coronavirus, the government’s top spokesman said on Tuesday.

2020-02-18T21:29:56.200Z

Trinity College, Dublin, has released a new render of what a virus like COVID-19 looks like.They worked with experts at Nexu Science Communications to create the image.Nexu Science Communication/via Reuters

2020-02-18T20:23:47.296Z

QuarantinesChina has instituted a strict lockdown on over 60 million people in central Hubei province and other nations are taking their own measures – including mandatory 14-day quarantines – to stop the virus from getting established on their territory.Europe has had one virus death among its 47 confirmed cases, an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Paris who was initially turned away by two French hospitals.Italy says 14 of 25 Italian crew members aboard the troubled Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been struck under quarantine in Japan, will take an Italian evacuation military flight home. The other 11, including the captain of the ship, will stay, the Italian Foreign Ministry said. No date for the Italian air force plane’s departure for Japan has been decided yet.The Russian Embassy in Japan announced Tuesday that one Russian was among the 542 people on the Diamond Princess confirmed with the virus. The statement clarified earlier reports about two Russians getting infected.On Monday, a Russian court sent a woman who broke out of a locked hospital during a 14-day isolation period back into quarantine. Russian health authorities are suing others who have defied quarantine requirements.

2020-02-18T19:48:01.750Z

Russia to ban Chinese nationals entering country amid outbreakRussian authorities will impose a temporary entry ban for all Chinese nationals amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has infected more than 73,000 people worldwide since December.The ban goes into effect on Thursday at midnight Moscow time, according to a decree signed by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.The measure was taken due to “worsening epidemiological situation” in China.So far, Russia has had only three confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus — two Chinese citizens who have been treated and released and a Russian national who contracted the illness aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

2020-02-18T19:45:40.126Z

Brits tested in CambodiaBritons are being tested for coronavirus in Cambodia after leaving a cruise ship where an elderly woman was diagnosed with the illness, the Foreign Office has confirmed.Passengers disembarked from the Holland America Westerdam ship on Friday, and hundreds have undergone testing for the virus.It is unclear how many Britons were on board, but the Foreign Office said it is in contact with British nationals in Cambodia who were on the ship.The Westerdam cruise liner remains in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

2020-02-18T17:13:21.043Z

The World Health Organization’s executive director is urging for money not to be diverted from other projects to try and develop a COVID-19 vaccine.Acknowledging the cost of development, he said: “We’re very conscious that those funds cannot and should not be pulled away from supporting weaker health systems to get ready.“This isn’t a trade off between one or the other. We can save many, many lives in the coming months, with or without a vaccine.“We all want to invest in the vaccine as a long-term solution but there are people sick now. There are health systems that are vulnerable now.”He added: “We can save a lot of lives through support of therapy by testing the drugs we’re currently testing, and by getting everything in our systems working. And then we do the other things and you develop the vaccine.”

2020-02-18T16:47:05.373Z

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, said there had been almost 100 cases of human-to-human transmission outside of China.“We have now had cases of Covid-19 outside of China for more than a month,” he told a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.“So far, there are 92 cases in 12 countries outside China of human-to-human transmission.“At the moment, we don’t have enough data for cases outside China to make a meaningful comparison on the severity of cases and the case fatality rate.“We are following up with countries to get more information about what happens about each case and the outcome.“However, we have not yet seen the sustained local transmission, except in specific circumstances, like the Diamond Princess cruise ship.”

2020-02-18T15:56:32.036Z

The Home Office has announced that any Chinese nationals who’s visas are soon to expire will automatically be granted an extension.No application needs to be made and the visa will be elongated with the same conditions as previously agreed among the virus outbreak.A statement from the Home Office states: “If you are a Chinese national in the UK and have been compliant with the conditions of your visa prior to the coronavirus outbreak, your leave will be automatically extended to 31 March 2020 if your visa has an expiry date between 24 January 2020 and 30 March 2020.”You will not automatically receive a new visa or Biometric Residence Permit card. Your new expiry date (31 March 2020) will be added to UK Visa Immigration’s systems.”

2020-02-18T15:36:12.583Z

Repatriating people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship “is not free from risks,” an expert has said. Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus among passengers and crew appear to now be ineffective, given the high number of extra cases reported on the cruise ship in recent days.He added: “Given that the safety from infection of remaining passengers and crew cannot be guaranteed, several countries are repatriating their nationals.”Whilst such efforts are understandable and indeed desirable for the currently quarantined passengers, such repatriation is not free from risks.”Considerable care needs to be made to ensure that the passengers do not transmit infection between themselves or to cabin crew during the flight home, and once back on home soil they do not act as a focus for the spread of the disease into their home countries.”Prof Hunter said the rapid spread of infections on board cruise ships is due to the fact passengers come from all over the world, are often elderly and spend most of their time on board indoors mixing with others.The Government is currently arranging to fly more than 70 Britons off the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined off the coast of Japan.

2020-02-18T15:34:24.266Z

UPDATE on the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus crisis: The virus killed another 98 people in mainland China, bringing the total death count to 1,868. Daily new cases rose by 1,886 to a total of 72,436. Outside of China, there are 827 cases in 26 countries and region, and five deaths. The head of a leading hospital in Wuhan died of the disease. The World Health Organization said on Monday the latest data indicates a decline in new cases, but “every scenario is still on the table” in terms of the epidemic’s evolution. A further 88 people have tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise liner quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infected passengers to 542. Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus, the government’s top spokesman said. Britain’s accounting watchdog said that companies should tell their investors what effect the coronavirus epidemic in China is having on their business. Singapore announced financial packages worth around $4.5 billion to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in the city-state and weather its economic impact. Despite North Korea’s ban on foreign tourism over coronavirus fears, the country plans to stage its “Mass Games”, featuring thousands of dancers, gymnasts and singers, as soon as August, tour companies said. World stock markets were knocked off record highs on Tuesday as two of the world’s mega companies and Europe’s largest economy, Germany, reported damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Apple’s stock fell almost 6 per cent in Frankfurt at one stage and Wall Street looked set for a rocky ride later after the iPhone maker warned it was unlikely to meet the March quarter sales guidance that it had set just three weeks ago. Chanel and Prada said they have postponed fashion shows due to be held in Asia in May over concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-02-18T15:30:47.726Z

People walk by a poster by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende aka “TVBOY” depecting Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa wearing a protective facemask and holding a mobile phone reading “Mobile World Virus” in a street of Barcelona.

2020-02-18T14:43:01.786Z

Prada postpones Japan fashion showItalian fashion house Prada has put off a show in Japan in May due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it said on Tuesday.”Due to the current uncertainty related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prada Resort fashion show originally scheduled for May 21 in Japan will be postponed,” the company said in an emailed statement.It added the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure as well as “an act of responsibility and respect” for all those working on and planning to attend the show.”Japan remains one of Prada’s strategic markets and relevant events will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment,” it said.

2020-02-18T14:41:58.970Z

Russia’s embassy confirms new coronavirus case from Diamond PrincessRussia’s embassy in Japan said on Tuesday that a Russian woman earlier said to have been diagnosed with coronavirus on a cruise ship docked in Japan does not have the virus, but that her husband, who is also on board, had tested positive.Russia’s embassy had said on Monday that the wife had contracted coronavirus. Both of them have been hospitalised, the embassy said in a post on Facebook.