🔥Coronavirus latest: Billions wiped off worldwide stock markets as fears of pandemic rise🔥

Billions were wiped off stock markets around the world today as fears spiralled of a coronavirus pandemic fuelled by people without symptoms passing on the infection.

Health chiefs were growing increasingly alarmed that the virus could be spreading invisibly as:

A fifth person died from Covid-19 in Italy, with at least 190 testing positive in just days, yet the original source of the outbreak remains a mystery.

South Korea reported 231 new cases, taking the total to 833, and eight deaths, a day after raising its infectious disease alert to the highest level.

Fifty people have died in the Iranian city of Qom from the virus, according to some reports, far higher than the official toll of 12.

Doctors in London are warning that the overstretched NHS will struggle to cope with a major outbreak, a claim denied by the Department of Health.

A major retailer said the growing crisis could lead to shortages of some goods in stores.

China reported 409 new cases on the mainland, down from 648 a day earlier, taking the total number of infections to 77,150 cases, with the death toll rising by 150 to 2,592.

However, concerns over the spread of coronavirus is fast moving from China — with the original outbreak in the city of Wuhan — to the number of cases in other countries including Italy.

“I wouldn’t panic but I’m certainly concerned at what’s happening in Italy,” EU infectious disease expert Professor Herman Goossens told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

South Korean health officials spray disinfectant in front of a church (AFP via Getty Images)

There was now evidence that asymptomatic people were spreading the virus, he added, and if they are a “major contributor” then “we are very much on the verge of the next pandemic”.

Dr Simon Clarke, Associate Professor in cellular microbiology, University of Reading, said: “Worryingly, it seems that the virus can pass from person to person without symptoms, making it extremely difficult to track.”

Margaret Harris, of the World Health Organisation, said it was “still unclear” whether people without symptoms could pass on the infection but appealed to people to wash their hands as the “main way” it is believed to spread is from hands to nose and mouth.

Investors took fright at the growing number of cases and rushed to the safety of gold — which hit a seven-year high — the Swiss franc and the dollar.

Volunteers wearing protective facemasks as they gather to disinfect a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok (AFP via Getty Images)

The FTSE 100 tumbled by more than 3.2 per cent by mid-morning, wiping around £40 billion off the value of its shares, with markets in Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid suffering even bigger falls, and those in Asia also down.

Police today manned checkpoints around quarantined towns in Italy’s north as authorities sought to contain the outbreak, by far the largest in Europe.

Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy close to Italy’s financial capital Milan, with a combined population of nearly 50,000, have been placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures in place for a small town in neighbouring Veneto. A fourth man, an 84-year-old, died from the infection in Bergamo, overnight and rail traffic across the border into Austria was temporarily closed amid concerns that two passengers on a train might have the virus.

The Italian authorities have cancelled football matches and closed schools, theatre performances and Venice’s Carnival as they sought to contain the virus, with over 3,000 people tested.

French health minister Olivier Veran said he would talk to his European counterparts to discuss how best to cope with a possible epidemic in Europe.

Wuhan, China: Convention Centre turned into a hospital for Coronavirus

In South Korea, many new cases have been linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended services there tested positive.

“If we cannot block the spread in the Daegu region in an effective way, there are high possibilities it would lead to a nationwide transmission,” said vice health minister Kim Kang-lip.

Iran, which announced its first two cases on Wednesday, said it had confirmed around 50 cases and 12 deaths. Most of the infections were in the Shia Muslim holy city of Qom.

However, the semi-official ILNA news agency put the death toll at 50, with 250 people reportedly quarantined in the city, and health experts believe a large number of cases are not being detected.

Professor Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance programme, University of Edinburgh Medical School, said: “What is happening in Italy and South Korea and Iran could happen anywhere in the world.”

Coronavirus – In pictures

NHS England today said there were five patients being treated for coronavirus: the four repatriated from the Diamond Princess in Japan and one of the first nine cases who remains in hospital.

Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine rose today when GSK, the London-based pharmaceutical giant, announced a partnership with a Chinese biotech company on the latter’s potential vaccine, known as COVID-19 S-Trimer.

GSK will allow Clover Biopharmaceuticals to use technology that has already been shown to work in flu pandemics.

Last week the Standard revealed that London doctors at major hospitals were “really worried” that they would “massively struggle” if the capital; were hit by a major coronavirus outbreak, with winter pressures already at unprecedented levels.

A senior intensive care doctor said: “The truth of the matter is we don’t have anywhere near enough staff and can barely cope with the demand as it is.”