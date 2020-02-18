🔥Coronavirus latest: Apple warns of Covid-19 causing global iPhone shortages as infections slow in China – LIVE🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Apple has warned of global “iPhone supply shortages” due to its factories in China closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company makes most its products in China and, while manufacturing facilities have begun to reopen, production was temporarily halted and retail stores closed for weeks as Covid-19 spread.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

It comes as the death toll in mainland China rose by 98 to 1,868, in figures announced on Tuesday morning, while the number of people infected globally stands at 72,436, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

The company said:

These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.Too much damage has already been done and initial policy stimulus will not be very effective.China is experiencing the rare case of simultaneous demand and supply shocks.

Apple wanrs of coronavirus impact on resultsApple is warning investors it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the coronavirus outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.The California-based company said on Monday all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production was ramping up slowly.”The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” Apple said in a statement.The death toll from Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.Apple said demand for iPhones was also down in China because many of Apple’s 42 retail stores there were closed or operating with reduced hours.China is Apple’s third largest retail market for iPhones, after the US and Europe.Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand had been strong and was in line with the company’s expectations.On January 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between 63 billion and 67 billion (£48.4 billion and £51.5 billion).Apple’s second quarter ends March 30.Apple said the situation was evolving and it would provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

400 cases on locked down cruiseThe quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers total, held by far the largest cluster of cases outside China with more than 400 people testing positive.Dr. Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global infectious hazard preparedness, said the agency was working closely with Japanese authorities and the chief medical officer on the vessel docked off Yokohama on infections and evacuations.”Our focus is on our public health objective that we contain the virus and not contain the people,” she said.

More flights to China axedRussian national carrier Aeroflot said on Monday that it is suspending some flights to China due to lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.The carrier will fly to Beijing and Shanghai once instead of twice a day from Tuesday to March 28, the company said on its website.

UK Government books out hotel near HeathrowThe Government has block-booked a Holiday Inn to use as a quarantine venue as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the UK.The Holiday Inn Heathrow Ariel could be used to house anyone arriving into the UK who is thought to be at risk of potentially spreading the Covid-19 virus, but who has nowhere else to go to self-isolate.This could include people arriving from some parts of Asia, including China.People will also be able to stay at the hotel while their coronavirus tests are carried out and the results are processed.Anyone with the virus who needs treatment will still be sent to a specialist infectious disease centre run by NHS hospitals.

Commenting on the decline in new cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: This trend must be interpreted very cautiously. Trends can change as new populations are affected.It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table.

US monitoring evacueesThe US State Department is tracking the condition of 60 US citizens in Japan after more than 300 Americans were repatriated from a cruise ship that had the largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside China.Out of the 300 Americans, 14 tested positive during repatriation and were exposed to other passengers for about 40 minutes during the process, a State Department official said.These 14 people were later isolated in specialized containment areas aboard two chartered jets that flew to US military bases.

“Millions” of Britons with flu-like symptoms could be told to “self-isolate” by staying at home for a fortnight if the number of UK coronavirus cases rises past 100, it was reported over the weekend.

Visa extension for Chinese nationalsChinese nationals in the UK whose visas are about to expire will have their stay extended amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Government has announced.New guidance issued by the Home Office to Chinese nationals says that if their visa is due to expire between January 24 and March 30, it will be automatically extended until March 31.The Home Office said on Monday it recognised that some may be facing uncertainty over their visas due to travel restrictions.Airlines have cancelled flights amid the outbreak of the coronavirus illness, also known as Covid-19, while the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises “against all but essential” travel to mainland China.Chinese nationals will be given the automatic extension ensuring they have been compliant with their visa conditions prior to the outbreak, the guidance says.

A coronavirus hoax message is being shared on WhatsApp.

Runners ‘gutted’ over Tokyo Marathon cancellationBritish runners set to take part in the Tokyo Marathon said they were “gutted” after organisers cancelled the race two weeks before the start due to coronavirus fears.The race was due to have 38,000 people involved but it has become the latest sporting casualty of the deadly virus, which has killed more than 1,770 people.Now the race, which takes place on March 1, will be limited to just the elite field of 176 athletes and 30 wheelchair athletes.No runners will be refunded, although they will be given the option to defer their entry to 2021 – provided they pay next year’s race fee.For many, the Tokyo Marathon is the last achievement in the World Marathon Majors, meaning many competitors have already completed races in London, Berlin, Boston, Chicago and New York.Kieran Alger, 41 from London, said the expense of travelling to Japan means for many British runners it is the least accessible marathon.

Russia quarantine escapee ordered back to hospitalA Russian court has ordered a woman who escaped from a coronavirus quarantine to return back to the hospital.Alla llyina was admitted to the hospital in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg on February 6.She had a sore throat and was tested for the strain, officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation, because she had returned from China five days earlier.She broke out of the hospital the next day by disabling an electronic lock in her room after finding out she would have to spend 14 days in isolation instead of the 24 hours that doctors promised her.In an Instagram post, Ms Ilyina said doctors told her that she tested negative for the virus but still had to remain quarantined for two weeks.

Every scenario on the tableThe latest data provided by China on people infected with coronavirus indicates a decline in new cases, though “every scenario is still on the table” in terms of the epidemic’s evolution, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dr Sylvie Briand, director of pandemic and epidemic diseases at the WHO, said they are working “very closely” with the Japanese authorities regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan.She told a briefing:We need to make sure that we focus on our objective, our public health objective, which is to contain the virus, and not to contain the people.And making sure that we can have the right balance between the health of the population in Japan and other countries, but also the health of the people being currently on this boat.And so we need to have those balances and it’s currently quite difficult because there are still many unknowns on this virus.And so measures are implemented and assessed currently and monitored on a nearly hourly basis, because we learn every day and every hour more about this disease and this virus.Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Millions donated to tackle outbreakDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), thanked donors who had contributed to a global appeal of 675 million US dollars to help tackle the outbreak.But he renewed calls for funding while addressing a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, as he said the WHO had not seen the “urgency” in funding required.He said:We have not seen the urgency in funding that we need.As I keep saying, we have a window of opportunity now. We need resources now, to ensure countries are prepared now.We don’t know how long this window of opportunity will remain open. Let’s not squander it.

Downing Street ‘sympathises’ with trapped cruise ship BritsA Number 10 spokesman said:We sympathise with all those caught up in this extremely difficult situation.The Foreign Office is in contact with all British people on the Diamond Princess, including to establish interest in a possible repatriation flight.We are urgently considering all options to guarantee the health and safety of those on board.

Cruise ship Brits could be flown homeA Number 10 spokesman said those on board the quarantined Diamond Princess, which is docked in Yokohama, off the coast of Japan, were being contacted about the possibility of a repatriation flight.It comes after pressure mounted on the Foreign Office to evacuate British nationals from the ship.On Sunday, the US charted two planes and flew home 340 of its citizens while other countries, including Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, have said they are organising flights to remove people from the ship.

The head of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno said on Monday he expected the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the euro zone economy to be temporary.”We expect it to be a temporary effect,” Centeno told reporters in Brussels, adding that the EU should carefully assess developments also for the long-term.

