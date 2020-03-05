🔥Coronavirus knows no borders and is growing, health minister says as committee set up to address crisis🔥

OTTAWA – Community transmission of the coronavirus is expected to happen in Canada, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday as the government set up a new cabinet committee to address the crisis.

“We can anticipate that there will be an outbreak in one of our Canadian communities. This is a virus that knows no borders and that is growing,” she said at a news conference.

The new committee includes Hajdu, and the ministers of industry, public safety, economic development, finance, employment and the president of the treasury board. It also has deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland as chair.

Canada has 33 cases of the virus so far mostly in Ontario and British Columbia, but the virus has been spreading globally with new outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran added to the epicentre of the disease in China.

This week, Italy took the unprecedented step of ordering sporting events to be held without spectators in order to reduce the risk of transmission. Meanwhile, Washington State has had 39 cases and 11 deaths from the disease.

So far all of the patients in Canada have recently travelled to one of the impacted countries. Hajdu said they are doing all they can to ensure there is no broader transmission in the community, but it will be a difficult challenge.

“We are working very diligently together with provinces and territories to prevent that from happening, but the reality is this is an evolving situation,” she said. “We know that eventually this is something we will see in one of our communities.”

She said local public health units are doing an exemplary job across the country tracking down people who have come in contact with a sick patient, but it will be difficult to hold that up forever.

“Sometimes it is hard to track every single person who has had contact with someone who is ill.”

Hajdu said how Canada would respond to a community outbreak would depend on the scale and circumstances of the outbreak, but it would include support from the federal government.

We have been doing scenario planning for a couple of months

She said the work public health officials have done so far and continue to do could prevent an outbreak from taking place during flu season when hospitals are already full.

“If we can delay community transmission beyond the typical flu season we can provide some slack in the healthcare system.”

Global supply chains have been hit by the outbreak and there is concern it could lead to a recession. The U.S. Central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday afternoon and the Bank of Canada followed suit on Wednesday morning.

Freeland said the economic impacts were definitely part of the discussion the new cabinet committee had on Wednesday.

“We are here today to assure Canadians that the government is very aware of the broad economic and potentially social impacts of coronavirus,” she said. “We are monitoring the outbreak and we remain ready to deploy fiscal measures as appropriate.”

Freeland said no decisions were made at this first meeting, but the group can convene again quickly if needed.

She said Canada is well positioned to handle a crisis like this in part because of the lessons of the SARS crisis.

“As a country when it comes to public health, I think the lessons of SARS have been studied very, very carefully and have had a real and positive impact on our preparedness,” she said.

Hajdu said the government has contingency plans in place to ramp up the response if the disease spreads, drawing on the lessons from SARS and is ready to take the next steps if the problem escalates.

“We have been doing scenario planning for a couple of months.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the government is using plans created for a pandemic flu as a guideline for this response, because the disease is similar.

She encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, cough or sneeze into their elbows and to stay home from work if they’re sick. She said anyone who believes they could have coronavirus should not head to an emergency room, but instead call into public health phone lines.

“The moment you get sick you should isolate yourself and call ahead to the health line.”

