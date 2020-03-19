🔥Coronavirus kindness: luxury shoe brand Sophia Webster is donating 200 pairs of trainers to NHS workers🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The world has been turned upside down by the current coronavirus.

But in amongst the selfish stockpiling and general panic, some individuals and brands are ramping up their acts of kindness in a bid to help those less fortunate.

One such company is London-based luxury shoemaker Sophia Webster, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce she would be donating 200 pairs of trainers to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 on the frontline.

“In this time of crisis and uncertainty, I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling helpless with so much out of our control. One way to get through this is focussing my thoughts towards gratitude and positive action,” said brand founder Sophia Webster in the social media post which asks her followers to nominate an ‘NHS hero’ in the comments section.

Webster will sift through the comments – of which there are already 4,707 and counting – and donate 50 pairs of her FlyBy trainers to a selection of nominees each day this week, with a total of 200 to be given out by the weekend. The FlyBy trainers usually cost £195 and feature Webster’s signature butterfly wing design.

FlyBy knit sneaker, £195, Sophia Webster

Through donating the shoes Webster, who also recently launched a range of heels in sizing extended up to a 46, hopes to “bring a little joy to the selfless medics going through these unprecedented times.”