🔥Coronavirus infection: everything you need to know about the outbreak from China 🔥

A new coronavirus has broken out in China, infecting more than 2,740 people and killing 80. As authorities fight to contain the virus, experts warn that the death toll will almost certainly rise.

The disease, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has forced Beijing to quarantine 18 major cities, essentially locking down more than 56 million people.

Here’s everything you need to know about the virus.

What is the coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from a cold to more severe diseases. Typically, symptoms include a fever, fatigue, sore throat and dry cough, and may later develop into breathing difficulties.

These viruses are transmitted between animals and people. This novel coronavirus, currently named 2019-nCoV, is a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans.