🔥Coronavirus: Indian Student From Wuhan, Mother Hospitalised In Ujjain🔥

Coronavirus: A student who returned from Wuhan and his mother from Ujjain are under observation

Indore:

A woman and her son, who recently returned from Wuhan in China, were admitted in hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, prompting the state government to step up vigil.

According to officials of the Health department, the duo included the medical student who had returned to India from Wuhan, suspected to be the epicentre of the virus, and his mother who lives in Ujjain.

“I have instructed all top officials of my department, including the Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Health Department, to monitor the situation in the entire state and step up the vigil after two persons with suspected Coronavirus infection are found in Ujjain,” Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said in Indore today.

