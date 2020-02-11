🔥Coronavirus incubation period can be up to 24 days, scientists find🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The new coronavirus can have an incubation period of up to 24 days, scientists have discovered.

Currently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the period between exposure to the illness and the appearance of symptoms is a fortnight.

But experts in China have now found that the median incubation period is three days and ranges from zero to 24 days.

Medical professionals said that if this proves correct, those in quarantine could expect to spend longer in isolation.

World Health Organisation Spokesperson Talks About Coronavirus Outbreak

Researchers in China analysed data on 1,099 patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus from 552 hospitals across the country.

Almost a third (31.3 per cent) had been to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the virus outbreak.

Some 71.8 per cent had been in contact with people from Wuhan and 1.18 per cent had been in contact with wildlife, the same experts found.

And Wei-jie Guan and colleagues found the median incubation period was three days, ranging from zero to 24 days.

Just over a quarter (25.2 per cent) of patients had at least one underlying disorder such as hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

The authors wrote: “Our study provided further evidence of human-to-human transmission.

“Around only 1 per cent of patients had a direct contact with wildlife, while more than three-quarters were local residents of Wuhan, or had contact with people from Wuhan.”

Currently, WHO estimates the incubation period to be up to 14 days, and recommends that the follow-up of contacts of confirmed cases is the same period.

Responding to the study, Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: “In presenting data on over 1,000 cases of 2019 nCoV, Guan and colleagues have done a remarkable job.

“The suggestion that the incubation period may extend up to 24 days is definitely worrying, especially for people currently in quarantine who may, therefore, expect to spend longer in isolation.

“However, the median incubation period remains very short at three days. This means that a half of people who will get ill will have developed their illness within three days of the initial contact and the proportion of people with the really long incubation periods will be very small.

“One of the issues with particularly long incubation periods is that it is often very difficult to exclude the possibility that the person had not had a second unrelated contact.

“Nevertheless, what this new information illustrates is concerning and illustrates the need to be continuingly re-evaluating our risk assessments and advice.”

In a press conference earlier on Monday, the WHO said outliers needed to be taken seriously but that at this point it would not be recommending that quarantine periods be extended.

Wuhan, China: Convention Centre turned into a hospital for Coronavirus

A long incubation period could be due to the double exposure of a patient, it is said.

It is understood there are no plans for UK health officials to extend the 14-day quarantine period currently in place.

The Department of Health and Social Care introduced new powers on Monday to allow them to forcibly quarantine people with the virus.

It came as it emerged two healthcare workers are among the four new coronavirus cases in the UK.

The Department of Health earlier said a total of 795 tests were concluded in the UK, with four testing positive and 791 confirmed negative.

Meanwhile, another plane carrying people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan landed at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the repatriation flight had brought back 105 British nationals and family members, as well as 95 European nationals and family members.