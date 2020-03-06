🔥Coronavirus in sport LIVE: Premier League latest, Six Nations and Tokyo 2020 Olympics news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the latest disruption caused to sporting events by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Six Nations returns this weekend despite two confirmed postponements and doubts lingering over France’s home match with Ireland next Saturday.

England are still set to host Wales at Twickenham on Saturday before Scotland host France on Sunday, but Italy’s trip to Ireland – originally schedule for Saturday – has been put back.

Meanwhile, Tokyo has staged its first test event after several postponements. A climbing event went ahead on Friday, with one catch: no fans and no leading athletes.

2020-03-06T09: 19: 10.966Z

Ajax trio self-isolate over coronavirus fearsAjax assistant coach Christian Poulsen and two other members of the Dutch club’s coaching staff have been told to stay at home due to concerns over coronavirus.Poulsen (below, right), exercise physiologist Alessandro Schoenmaker and an unnamed physiotherapist are in isolation after attending a birthday party on Friday with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.GettyClub spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “It is true that there are three preventative employees at home. The trio have no complaints.”Former Denmark and Liverpool midfielder Poulsen and both colleagues are being monitored, but have not shown signs of having coronavirus.Brinkhuis added: “And if it stays that way until Thursday, the employees can resume their work at the club.”

2020-03-05T09: 29: 40.783Z

Italy vs England Six Nations clash postponedEngland’s Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option.Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today.

2020-03-05T08: 25: 45.570Z

Italy vs England set to be postponedEngland’s Six Nations game against Italy in Rome next week has been postponed by tournament organisers due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports in the British media said on Thursday.The March 14 clash was set to take place behind closed doors after the Italian government ordered all sporting events be held without fans to in a bid to curb Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus that has resulted in over 3,000 cases and killed 107 in Italy.Six Nations organisers had already postponed Saturday’s match between Ireland and Italy.Broadcaster ITV is reported to have decided not to send a commentary team to Rome even if the game goes ahead with coverage to be based in London instead.

2020-03-03T21: 31: 43.680Z

Juventus vs Milan ‘postponed’Juventus and AC Milan’s upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final match has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, according to reports in Italian media.The match had been due to take place at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday evening, though residents of Milan had been barred from attending.Despite those initial plans, the ANSA news agency said on Tuesday that the city council had decided to call the match off until a later date as northern Italy deals with the spread of the Covid19 virus.No plans have been announced regarding the other semi-final between Napol i and Inter Milan, which is set to take place at Stadio San Paolo in sothern Italy.A total of 10 Serie A matches in Italy have been postponed over the past two weekends because of the virus.Milan is situated in the region of Lombardy, has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the first positive test of the northern cluster and now counting 984 of Italy’s 1,694 cases.

2020-03-03T20: 20: 48.246Z

Uefa games in Spain may be played in empty stadiumsBarcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg game at home to Napoli could be played behind closed doors after the Spanish government recommended shutting stadiums to fans in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.Health minister Salvador Illa, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, confirmed there had been 150 cases of coronavirus in Spain and said sporting events taking place in affected areas should be closed to the public.”These professional sports competition events, in which a high presence of fans coming from the coronavirus risk areas is expected, the recommendation is that they should be held behind closed doors,” he said.Illa mentioned two forthcoming football fixtures: Valencia’s Champions League game against Atalanta next Tuesday and Getafe’s Europa league clash with Inter Milan on March 19.The minister also recommended Valencia Basket versus Olimpia Milano (scheduled for this Thursday) and the women’s basketball game between Uni Girona and Venezia (set for March 19) be played without the presence of fans.While he did not include Barcelona-Napoli in his list of affected events, the fixture would also be at risk and could be played behind closed doors on March 18.

2020-03-03T15: 30: 41.790Z

Young footballers are the latest being banned from shaking hands at games: At least one junior football league, in Berkshire, has told coaches there are to be no handshakes between players and officials either at the start or the finish of matches due to covid-19 fears.

2020-03-03T15: 27: 32.206Z

England prop Mako Vunipola in self-isolationGetty ImagesMako Vunipola will miss England’s Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday as he is self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak after flying back from Tonga.Vunipola missed the victory over Ireland 10 days ago to attend a family issue in Tonga, with head coach Eddie Jones saying he did not expect him back for the Wales game.On Monday morning, however, Vunipola was surprisingly named in the squad for the Twickenham fixture. It has now emerged, though, that Vunipola never came into camp on Monday ahead of training on Tuesday morning, after the RFU realised the route home he had taken – understood to be via Hong Kong. Hong Kong confirmed its first case of coronavirus on 23 January and has been affected by the illness.“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” said an RFU spokesperson of Vunipola’s issue. The Six Nations has already seen Ireland’s game with Italy on Saturday cancelled due to coronavirus, with the Irish government unhappy due to the outbreak in northern Italy.There also remains doubt over whether England’s game in Rome on March 14 will go ahead.Either way, it seems certain that Vunipola will not be involved again in the camp, with those in self-isolation advised to remain there for 14 days. The UK has so far had 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

2020-03-03T14: 26: 23.126Z

Wolves to avoid fan selfies and autographsGetty ImagesWolves have issued an update to their supporters regarding coronavirus, saying the club is now “taking positive steps to reduce the risk of its community’s health by limiting public engagements for its employees”.A statement read: “Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs.”Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a temporary measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the Wolves squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.”In addition, Wolves players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice.”Hand sanitisers will be added to all entrances at Compton and Molineux, on all dining tables and in every bathroom, which all staff and visitors must use regularly.”Wolves added: “There is currently no affect to forthcoming fixtures, but the club will continue to take guidance from the Premier League, UK Government and World Health Organization, and will update supporters with any further developments.”

2020-03-03T12: 28: 33.756Z

Uefa body to focus on coronavirus fixture pile-upUefa has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.GettyUefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told Uefa’s congress on Tuesday that the body had been set up on Monday to “work on calendar issues”.

2020-03-03T11: 42: 41.143Z

Premier League and EFL hold FA talksEnglish football’s governing bodies — the Premier League, FA and English Football League — have held initial discussions over what steps to take if measures are introduced to limit mass gatherings. Insiders say the authorities are in the hands of the government and will follow the advice of health and safety officials.

GettyThe hope, however, is that matches would still be able to go ahead in empty stadiums and be broadcast on TV.At this stage, it is seen as difficult to draw up detailed contingency plans given the ever-changing nature of the situation but the FA will seek early guidance on England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley, scheduled for March 27, to avoid making any last-minute decisions.In the event that stadium closures are only ordered for a limited time, such as a week, then matches would be more likely to be postponed, amid concerns that large numbers of supporters would gather outside grounds for behind-closed-doors games anyway.If fixtures go ahead in empty stadiums, thought would be given to solidarity payments, particularly to smaller clubs which rely on gate receipts.

2020-03-03T11: 09: 03.516Z

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors?The second leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund could be played behind closed doors.French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu raised the possibility of fans being kept away from the second leg at the Parc des Princes due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.At a press conference on Tuesday, Maracineanu confirmed the last-16 fixture would “at least will take place”.PSG are due to host Dortmund on Wednesday, March 11, with the visitors carrying a narrow advantage into the second leg following their 2-1 win in Dortmund last month.

2020-03-03T10: 58: 32.583Z

Olympics could be delayed by coronavirusTokyo 2020 bosses warned on Tuesday for the first time that the Olympics could be delayed until later in the year as the effect of the coronavirus widens.Some 90,000 people have been infected worldwide with more than 3,000 having died as a result, and the World Health Organisation singled out Japan as one of the areas of “greatest concern” over containing the virus.On Tuesday Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told lawmakers in the Japanese parliament: “The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement.”The Games are scheduled to get under way at the end of July and Hashimoto said organisers were still “doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned”.

2020-03-03T10: 35: 31.410Z

NBA instructs stars they must shun high-fivesNBA players have been advised not to high-five in response to the spread of the coronavirus.Players have also been told to restrict physical contact with fans in the wake of an outbreak of 102 cases in the United States.GettyIn a league-wide memo, players and staff were advised to fist bump rather than high-five each other as a league reaction to the virus’ spread.It said: “The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff and fans is paramount. “Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information of players related to the coronavirus outbreak.”Players were also warned not to take items from fans to sign such as shirts or balls.

2020-03-03T10: 28: 08.963Z

Ferrari set for F1 opener in MelbourneFerrari have allayed fears they may not be able travel to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix because of the number of cases of the coronavirus in Italy. The two opening MotoGP races of 2020 were cancelled with Qatar having set out the criteria that those travelling from Italy faced a 14-day quarantine. But Ferrari insist they have been told of no such contingency by F1 bosses.A spokesman for the team said: “Contrary to what has been reported and despite knowing that the situation is constantly evolving, our departure for Australia and Bahrain is confirmed.”Franz Tost, boss of the Italian-based team AlphaTauri, had said not all his staff would be allowed to travel to Melbourne.

2020-03-03T10: 05: 03.976Z

London Marathon under threatHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out cancelling the London Marathon in a bid to curtail the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking about the race, which is due to take place on Sunday April 26, Mr Hancock said it was “too early” to be making decisions.GettyWhen asked about the marathon, the Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “It’s far too early to be able to tell in that instance.“What we can say for sure is that right now, we do not recommend the cancelling of mass events.”

2020-03-03T10: 00: 01.086Z

IOC president vows to deliver ‘successful’ OlympicsInternational Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach vowed to deliver a “successful” Olympics in Tokyo ahead of Tuesday’s crucial executive board meeting.GettyThe IOC were meeting to discuss the threat of the coronavirus to this summer’s Games in Japan, and Bach was in defiant mood upon arrival. “We are all healthy and looking forward to the meeting,” he said.”We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

2020-03-03T09: 47: 51.833Z

Steve Clarke skips Nations League drawScotland manager Steve Clarke has pulled out of this evening’s Uefa Nations League draw in Amsterdam, with the Scottish Football Association unwilling to take any unnecessary risks over the spread of coronavirus.SFA president Rod Petrie and chief executive Ian Maxwell have both travelled to the Netherlands but it is understood there were genuine concerns that Clarke could be stuck on the continent if Europe-wide travel restrictions are tightened in the next 48 hours.GettyScotland face Israel in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden Park on March 23 as they bid to reach a first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. The English FA have decided against taking such stringent precautions ahead of this month’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark, with Gareth Southgate this morning en route to Amsterdam to join FA chairman Greg Clarke and CEO Mark Bullingham at the draw.

2020-03-03T09: 36: 39.160Z

England cricket team taking no risksJoe Root has outlined the precautions taken by England players as they embark upon their latest Test tour amid the coronavirus outbreak, including swapping handshakes for fist bumps.”After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum,” Root said.

Getty”We’ve been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.”We are not shaking hands with each other using instead the well-established fist bump and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we’ve been given in our immunity packs.”

2020-03-03T09: 30: 26.870Z

Infantino: Important not to panicFifa president Gianni Infantino has warned against spreading panic as coronavirus threatens to disrupt further sporting fixtures across the globe. Infantino was addressing Uefa’s member associations at Congress, where the outbreak was high on the agenda ahead of this summer’s European Championships. “Some of you have had to take important decisions in this respect. Every competition organiser has to study it of course and has to take decisions.”It is important to consider all the information from the authorities, but also important not to panic.”

2020-03-03T09: 24: 47.066Z

IOC to meet in coming daysThe International Olympic Committee’s executive board is meeting in Lausanne over the next three days, with the virus outbreak sure to be on the agenda with speculation continuing over whether it will have an impact on this summer’s Games.

