🔥Coronavirus in sport: Boxing schedule changes with Dubois vs Joyce among fights moved or postponed🔥

The boxing calendar has been left in disarray because of the coronavirus pandemic with an increasing number of fights scheduled or postponed on the coming months.

With the federal government advising against mass gatherings sufficient reason for emergency workers no more in a position to support events because of the Covid-19 outbreak, boxing has been placed on hold until May at the initial effectively.

The British Boxing Board of Control this week made a decision to postpone all public boxing events under its jurisdiction – a choice the sport’s governing body will review again in April.

Both Matchroom Boxing and Queensbury Promotions have finally postponed or rescheduled a few of their upcoming bouts – like the all-London heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce – with Top Rank doing likewise in america with an increase of changes to the calendar possibly to check out.

Here’s every fight to be postponed or rescheduled up to now…

20 March: MTK Golden Contract semi-finals – POSTPONED

New date TBC

21 March: Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 16 May

28 March: Artur Beterbiev vs Meng Fanlong – POSTPONED

New date TBC

28 March: Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan – POSTPONED,

Fight to be put into another Matchroom card later this season

Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn undercard fights also moved to future Matchroom cards

3 April: Ultimate Boxxer, POSTPONED

New date TBC

4 April: Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 27 June

11 April: Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 11 July

11 April: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 11 July

17 April: Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker – POSTPONED

New date TBC

24 April: Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas – RESCHEDULED

Fight to be moved to June date

25 April: Naoya Inoue vs John Riel Casemiro, POSTPONED

New date TBC

2 May: Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong – POSTPONED

New date TBC