🔥Coronavirus in sport: Boxing schedule changes with Dubois vs Joyce among fights moved or postponed🔥

The boxing calendar has been left in disarray because of the coronavirus pandemic with an increasing number of fights scheduled or postponed on the coming months.
With the federal government advising against mass gatherings sufficient reason for emergency workers no more in a position to support events because of the Covid-19 outbreak, boxing has been placed on hold until May at the initial effectively.
The British Boxing Board of Control this week made a decision to postpone all public boxing events under its jurisdiction – a choice the sport’s governing body will review again in April.
Both Matchroom Boxing and Queensbury Promotions have finally postponed or rescheduled a few of their upcoming bouts – like the all-London heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce – with Top Rank doing likewise in america with an increase of changes to the calendar possibly to check out.
Here’s every fight to be postponed or rescheduled up to now…
20 March: MTK Golden Contract semi-finals – POSTPONED
New date TBC
21 March: Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 16 May
28 March: Artur Beterbiev vs Meng Fanlong – POSTPONED
New date TBC
28 March: Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan – POSTPONED,
Fight to be put into another Matchroom card later this season
Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn undercard fights also moved to future Matchroom cards
3 April: Ultimate Boxxer, POSTPONED
New date TBC
4 April: Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 27 June
11 April: Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 11 July
11 April: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 11 July
17 April: Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker – POSTPONED
New date TBC
24 April: Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas – RESCHEDULED
Fight to be moved to June date
25 April: Naoya Inoue vs John Riel Casemiro, POSTPONED
New date TBC
2 May: Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong – POSTPONED
New date TBC