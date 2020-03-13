Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The London restaurant scene isn’t having the easiest time of it at the moment.

The industry has already been contemplating an uncertain future in the wake of Brexit, and fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus have lead to a drop in trade across areas of central London, with Chinatown and the West End taking a particularly significant hit.

In the last few days, a number of restaurants and industry figures – from Jason and Irha Atherton to Yard Sale Pizza – have taken to social media to stress the cleanliness of their venues and that they are taking all government advice to tackle the spread of the virus.

Some venues have taken the decision to close temporarily in the face of the crisis and its potential financial ramifications, and a number of food events have announced that they will be postponed or cancelled.

It’s important to support the London food scene at times of adversity, but we don’t want diners to be too disappointed if they head to their favourite restaurant to find the doors unexpectedly shut.

Here is a breakdown of all the current coronavirus-connected disruption to the restaurant landscape – we hope to see all temporarily closed restaurants and postponed events back up and running as soon as possible.

Temporary restaurant closures

(Adrian Lourie)

Black Axe Mangal

The critically acclaimed Highbury restaurant announced on Instagram that it will limit itself to “takeaway only until the social climate settles”. More details on how to order will follow soon.

Closure dates: TBC

156 Canonbury Road, N1 2UP, blackaxemangal.com

Deliciously Ella

The plant-based champion announced on Instagram that her Mayfair deli will close for an as-yet unspecified amount of time.

Closure dates: TBC

18 Weighhouse Street, W1K 5LU, deliciouslyella.com

Jinli

The Central Cross location of the Chinatown Sichuan restaurant is currently closed. It has cited “internal maintenance” as the cause, but has reportedly suffered financial losses since the beginning of the outbreak. Read the full story here.

Closure dates: From March 9 for six weeks

Central Cross, 16-18 Newport Place, WC2H 7PR, jinli.co.uk

Joy King Lau

The Chinatown restaurant has cited “renovations” as the reason for it’s closure, but it has been reported that it is in fact due to a downturn in sales. Read the full story here.

3 Leicester Street, WC2H 7BL, joykinglau.com

BaoziInn Chinatown 2

The newest location of Chinatown told the Standard that it has moved forward kitchen renovations planned for later in the year to coincide with the current trade slump. Read the full story here.

Closure dates: Until April (TBC)

Little Newport Street, WC2H 7JJ, baoziinn.com

Cancelled and postponed events

#CookForOz

The fundraiser dinner featuring Bill Granger, Brett Graham, Hamish Pearce and Shaun Presland was due to take place on March 26. It has now been cancelled, and all ticket holders will be refunded.

Status: Cancelled

New date? N/A

The Strand, WC2B 4LA, tickettailor.com

London Coffee Festival

The annual coffee celebration was due to take place at Old Truman Brewery from April 2-5. Read the full story here.

Status: Postponed

New date? July 23-26

91 Brick Lane, E1 6QR, londoncoffeefestival.com

Vegan Life Live

The publication is working with Alexandra Palace to reschedule its live show.

Status: Postponed

New date: TBC

Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY, london.veganlifelive.com

Raw Wine Fair

The natural wine expo had been due to take place in Covent Garden on March 8-9.

Status: Postponed

New date: TBC

The Store X, 180 The Strand, WC2R 1EA, rawwine.com