🔥Coronavirus hits Westminster as victim linked to super-spreader attended same London summit as MP and minister🔥

About 250 people including members of Parliament who attended a conference in the heart of London have been alerted that one individual was later diagnosed with coronavirus, it emerged today.

The delegate, understood to be a man, is believed to have caught the virus at a chalet in France, where Steve Walsh, the so-called virus “super spreader” stopped over on his way back to the UK from Singapore in late January.

Health chiefs have traced people known to have come into contact with the person who was at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre, Westminster, on February 6.

So far, they have found no evidence that the infection is being transmitted in the UK, having completed tracking for eight out of nine cases in the country.

Roads minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton gave the keynote speech at the conference.

Other listed speakers included Labour MP Lilian Greenwood, David Brown, chief executive of Go-Ahead transport group, and Gareth Powell, managing director for surface transport at Transport for London.

A further five TfL bus chiefs were also among the attendees.

Dr Yimmy Chow, consultant in health protection at Public Health England, said: “One of our main priorities has been to identify any people who we think have been in close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to provide public health advice, as they may be at slightly increased risk of catching the virus.

“While the degree of contact conference delegates may have had with the case is unlikely to have been significant, we have taken a precautionary approach and informed them of the situation.”

Mark Taylor, chief executive of the QEII Centre, said it was told yesterday by PHE that a delegate who had attended the summit had tested positive for coronavirus and that the risk of exposure or transmission to other delegates was “low”.

“However, as a precaution, Public Health England has informed QEII that it is contacting all attendees via event organiser, Transport Times,” Mr Taylor said.

“All QEII staff have been advised if they develop symptoms of a cough or fever or shortness of breath, they should immediately stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu and call NHS 111.”

The centre takes health and safety “very seriously”, Mr Taylor added, and was following government guidance on the virus and remaining fully open on the advice of PHE.

Transport officials and other attendees who were at the conference were today following advice to monitor their own health but were not in self-imposed isolation.

Transport Times is understood to have emailed attendees yesterday afternoon, with a letter attached from PHE telling them to stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and phone the health authorities if they developed symptoms such as a fever or cough.

It added: “While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.”

The Government’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said yesterday that Britain was facing two scenarios: a limited number of cases, or a possible major outbreak if the virus spreads on a large scale beyond China into Asia and then EuropeSo far, there have been nine cases of the virus in Britain, with 2,512 negative tests.

A resident of a luxury tower block in London was taken to hospital after being quarantined.

Two men wearing white hazmat suits could be seen cleaning the lobby of One the Elephant in Elephant and Castle yesterday before spraying and wiping down windows with antibacterial spray.

The Doctors’ Association UK, a grassroots organisation, today said some frontline medics had expressed concern about a London teaching hospital being “woefully unprepared” to deal with suspected coronavirus cases.

It added: “We have also been told that several trusts have not had enough basic provisions delivered, with one teaching hospital being told masks will not arrive for another month.” The Department of Health rejected the claims.

China reported 121 deaths yesterday, bringing the toll to 1,380. Another 5,090 cases were confirmed, pushing the total number of infected patients to 63,851.