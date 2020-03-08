🔥Coronavirus hits Oxford University as student tests positive after overseas trip🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A student at Oxford University has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from an overseas trip.

A spokesman for the university said the student took it upon themselves to self-isolate when they showed symptoms.

He added that they did not “attend any university or college university or college events after they felt ill”.

It comes as the number of cases diagnosed in the UK hit 209 on Saturday night, after three more were diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

The spokesman said: “We understand that students and staff may be worried about friends and family members in affected areas around the world, and our thoughts go to all those affected by this outbreak.

“One student at the university has tested positive for coronavirus and is being offered all the necessary support.

“Public Health England has advised the University that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal.

“We ask that all students and staff support their fellow friends and colleagues at this difficult time. Harassment and discrimination of any kind, including racial harassment, are totally unacceptable at the university.”

It comes as the Health Secretary has insisted the Government will do “everything in its power” to delay and mitigate the coronavirus threat as the number of infected people in the UK topped 200.

Matt Hancock said ministers would do “all we can” to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, and he set out plans contained in emergency legislation to deal with the impact of the virus.

Medical workers in protective gears walk into a hospital facility to treat coronavirus patients (REUTERS)

The Bill, which is likely to go through Parliament by the end of the month, is expected to include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video.

Volunteers will also be given additional employment safeguards, allowing them to leave their main jobs and temporarily help health and social systems in the event of a widespread pandemic.

Calls to the NHS 111 service have increased by more than a third compared with the same period last year, with 120,000 extra calls in the first week of March, the department said.

Five hundred additional initial call responders have been trained to handle the higher demand.

A patient is shielded from the rain as they are put into an ambulance in Washington (Getty Images)

Mr Hancock said: “We will do all we can to contain coronavirus, but, as we know, Covid-19 is spreading across the world, so I want to ensure Government is doing everything in its power to be ready to delay and mitigate this threat.

“Public safety is my top priority. Responding to coronavirus is a massive national effort and I’m working with colleagues across government to ensure we have a proportionate emergency Bill, with the right measures to deal with the impacts of a widespread Covid-19 outbreak.

“We plan for the worst and work for the best, and the NHS is working 24/7 to fight this virus. Calls to NHS 111 have increased by more than a third and we have already put in place 500 extra staff to help with this increase.

“Every person has a role to play in managing the spread of Covid-19 – whether that’s washing your hands more often for 20 seconds or catching your sneezes.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.