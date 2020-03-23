🔥Coronavirus: Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins ask staff to take 25 % wage cut🔥

Harlequins have requested their employees, players and coaches take a 25 % pay cut because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has already established a significant effect on sport and continues to worsen on a daily basis, the Olympic Games the most recent competition under severe pressure to be postponed.

Harlequins aren’t the initial rugby club to cut wages, with Gloucester, Saracens, Wasps, Bristol and Worcester also doing this. Scottish Premiership side Hearts also have asked their employees to have a wage cut of 50 %.

In a statement on the website, leader Laurie Dalrymple said: “Today, we’ve made the difficult decision to ask all our staff, players and coaches to aid the club by way of a 25 % reduced amount of salary.

“We shall take care of our lowest earners and the ones facing financial difficulty.

( ” This move has lightly, however in order to safeguard jobs, the continuing future of Harlequins and the committed and excellent individuals who resides within. With this particular important contribution even, we shall need our stakeholders ahead together to greatly help secure the club’s future.

“In the coming days, the focus of our club shall switch to supporting our local communities, doing our far better support those that need our help.

“With respect to our owners and the board, I wish to take this moment to thank everyone at our club because of their incredible passion, support and sacrifice – from our players to your coaches, our maintenance staff, our community coaches our Foundation – everyone employed at Harlequins plays their part and contains displayed so much humility in how they’ve embraced this difficult process.”