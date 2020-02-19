🔥Coronavirus forces Jaguar Land Rover to ship parts to UK in suitcases🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jaguar Land Rover has been forced to ship parts in suitcases as the impact of coronavirus takes its toll on its supply chain.

The carmaker’s chief executive Sir Ralf Speth warned the firm only has enough parts in its UK factories to last the next two weeks.

Speaking in Coventry at the launch of a self-driving electric vehicle dubbed Project Vector, he said JLR’s closed factory in China would re-open next week.

But he admitted uncertainty over whether the company would have enough parts to maintain production in the UK.

“At the moment, we are safe and we have checked everything for the next two weeks and we are also safe for the very first week in the production in China, starting next week,” he told Sky News at the National Automotive Innovation Centre on Tuesday.

“We don’t know how long it will take until the supply chain in China comes on stream again.”

He added: “We have flown parts in suitcases from China to the UK.”

China’s efforts to combat the coronavirus strain COVID-19 has resulted in factory shutdowns and movement restrictions.

Jaguar Land Rover is only the latest firm to report problems with supply following the outbreak.

Apple warned customers of global “iPhone supply shortages” after its factories and stores closed in China.

The company told investors it will not meet its second-quarter revenue guidance because the Covid-19 spread cut production of iPhones.

Its manufacturing facilities in China have begun to reopen, but they were ramping up more slowly than expected, Apple said in a statement on Monday.

Apple makes most of its iPhones and products in China.