🔥Coronavirus: Five more cases confirmed in Scotland, bringing its total to 16🔥

Five more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland, bringing its total number of cases to 16.

Two new cases, confirmed on Saturday by the Scottish Government, have been reported in Lanarkshire, with an increase of one case in Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian.

The increase matches the jump seen on Friday, the biggest in a single day since the first reported case on Sunday.

In total, 1,664 of the 1,680 tests in Scotland have come back negative.

More follows…

