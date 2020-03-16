🔥Coronavirus fears highlighted by desolate UK streets as workers stay home🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Desolate streets highlighted coronavirus concerns this morning as the epidemic prompted swathes of workers to stay at home.

Virtually-empty train carriages and deserted thoroughfares at usually packed stations showed the dwindling numbers of commuters making their way into work.

King’s Cross station appeared almost abandoned compared to the usual swarms of early morning commuters.

Motorways were quiet, with images showing the often backlogged M25 clear, apart from a small number of vehicles.

Empty Europe during Coronavirus – In pictures

Latest advice has increased the number of people who are staying indoors, with anyone sufffering a persistent cough or high temperature instructed to self isolate for seven days.

Those who have had contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients have also been urged to do the same.

“Very weird feeling in London today. Empty streets, worried faces and a lot of anxiety,” wrote one commuter on twitter.

Another, sharing an image of a nearly empty street, wrote: “On the way to office, all empty streets in London. This place used to be overly crowded during normal times.”

The UK has thus far avoided mass lockdowns of the like seen in China and the worst-hit nations in Europe, though there have been suggestions over 70s and those at high risk due to pre-existing conditions could be urged to avoid social engagements.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is due to meet with school leaders on Monday to discuss the implications of school closures as well as the instance of exams being postponed amid the outbreak.