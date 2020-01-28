🔥Coronavirus fear in Delhi: 3 China-returned patients kept under observation at RML Hospital🔥

Wuhan coronavirus













Three persons have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday, January 28. Two of the men are residents of the national capital while one hails from NCR.

Aged between 24 and 48, the three men were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said. “Three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the hospital and the patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment,” said Minakshi Bhardwaj.

Till yesterday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China have been screened. An Air India jet was kept on standby for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan city of China

Coronavirus kills 106 in China, 4,515 infected

Chinese health authorities said the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country has increased to 106, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

The National Health Commission said that 976 patients remained in critical conditions and a total of 6,973 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of Monday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Monday saw that 1,771 new confirmed cases, 2,077 new suspected cases and 26 deaths — 24 in Hubei province, one each in Beijing and Hainan.

A total of 47,833 close contacts had been traced, the Commission said, adding that among them, 914 were discharged from medical observation on Monday, with 44,132 others were still under observation.