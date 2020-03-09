🔥Coronavirus fear batters nerves and the economy as deaths top 3,800🔥

5m ago

Pope live-streams Mass from solitude as Italy goes into virus lockdown

Pope Francis has celebrated morning Mass all by himself in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives, and has offered up prayers for those infected with coronavirus and those caring for them. The Holy See live-streamed Francis’ Mass on Monday, evidence of new measures the Vatican City State has taken to contain the spread of the virus in line with restrictions adopted by the Italian government. With 7,375 people infected, Italy has the most cases outside Asia. – Associated Press

7m ago

China signals progress in battle against coronavirus

China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the coronavirus epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 110,000 infections worldwide — have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. For the last two days, China has reported no new cases outside the hardest-hit province of Hubei, where the outbreak began late last year. Even there, the daily infection rate has been declining for weeks.The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.-CBS/AFP

10m ago

More U.S. colleges cancelling classes or moving them online

Barnard College, Columbia University and Stanford University announced they were cancelling in-person classes, for now. Hofstra University canceled in-person classes for the week, and Rice University scrapped classes for this week altogether.Stanford, in California, where 99 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, has cancelled all in-person classes for the remainder of the winter quarter, provost Persis Drell said in a letter.Barnard and Columbia in New York were “suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday and moving to remote classes through the end of the week before spring break,” according to a statement from Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock.Neither the Barnard nor Columbia campuses were being shut down, and facilities such as libraries and dining halls would remain open.Hoftstra, in Hempstead, New York, on Long Island, called off in-person classes for the week. Rice University, in Houston, canceled all classes for the week.

14m ago

Oil slips 20% with another virus-plagued trading week to kick off

Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened by COVID-19 to be awash in an oversupply of crude. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $9.50, or 20.1%, to $35.77 per barrel, as of 7: 58 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since 2016. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $8.64 to $32.64.The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.- Associated Press

16m ago

Ted Cruz and a House lawmaker self-quarantine after possible virus exposure

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, have said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference in a suburb of Washington D.C. with a person who’s tested positive for COVID-19.Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.Gosar, R-Ariz., said he had made contact with the person at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, Gosar said in a tweet Sunday.-CBS/AP

22m ago

Italy quarantines millions as virus outbreak surges 25% in a day

Italy has ordered the quarantine of some 17 million people in the northern regions most severely affected by the country’s outbreak of the new coronavirus. Among the cities and towns put under lockdown, with nobody allowed in or out, was Italy’s financial hub of Milan.The number of cases of the COVID-19 disease in Italy surged 25% to 7,375 over the weekend, according to the Civil Protection Agency. Italy now has the highest number of infections outside China, surpassing South Korea.

Among the latest people to test positive in Italy is the army’s chief of staff, BBC News reports. Salvatore Farina said he felt well and was self-isolating.