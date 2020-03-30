🔥Coronavirus fake news is spreading online – here's how the UK government says it's going to tackle it🔥

Coronavirus fake news is a serious issue. From fraudsters running phishing scams, to so-called experts offering misinformation about cures – a mix of garlic and boiling water, really? – misinformation during a time like this is particularly dangerous.

According to the UK’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport, there are up to 70 fake news incidents a week doing the rounds on the internet. As a result, the government says it is tasking specialist units, such as the Rapid Response Unit, with combatting false and misleading narratives.

“We need people to follow expert medical advice and stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. It is vital that this message hits home and that misinformation and disinformation which undermines it is knocked down quickly,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden in a statement.

One recent scam related to the UK government’s text message to the public to stay home. A second false text message was circulated which claimed some people had already been fined for going outside. A second scam pretended to be HMRC offering tax refunds, which included doctored screenshots of the Gov.uk website.

It’s not just the UK government which is cracking down on fake news online, but the social platforms are struggling with it too. Facebook has been removing coronavirus-related misinformation, particular posts that mention false tips around cures, treatments and the severity of the outbreak on both Facebook and Instagram. The platform has also banned ads and listings that imply a product guarantees a cure or prevents people from contracting the virus.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working with the UK government on its new Coronavirus Information Service, a new automated chatbot which aims to provide information to people, as well as reducing pressure on the NHS and combatting the spread of fake news online. In addition, it is limiting how many times a message can be forwarded as well as using machine learning to identify and ban accounts engaging in mass messaging with intentions to spread viral messages.

How Facebook’s platforms are attempting to tackle fake news (Facebook)

Even those doing harmless pranks are concerned about the impact of misinformation at a time like this. Billy McLean, the software developer behind the Wembley Stadium lasagne prank, which has been heard over a million times on Twitter alone, warned against how messages can spread on social media.

McLean told the Guardian: “The intentions are good but the outcome most of the time is pretty bad, it makes people panic more… If someone sitting at home in their boxers selling software can save a one-minute clip and make it go viral, you’ve got to be aware that anyone can put anything out and it might not be valid.”

As part of the government’s efforts to fight fake news online, it is relaunching it’s ‘Don’t Feed The Beast’ public information campaign. This encourages people to question the information they’re seeing and determine whether or not it is fake.

Steps include checking the source of the information, reading beyond the headline, checking the facts, analysing whether the image of video looks like it has been retouched or doctored, and keeping an eye out for bad spelling and grammar.