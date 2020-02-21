🔥Coronavirus evacuations: 35 passengers from quarantined Diamond Princess set to fly to Britain🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An evacuation flight is to bring 35 passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship to Britain, the Standard understands.

The 35 passengers, a mix of Brits and EU nationals, are set to board the plane leaving Japan tomorrow.

They have been provisionally confirmed aboard the voyage, though will be tested again ahead of departure.

There were some 78 Brits aboard the boat. More than 600 people among the 3,700 on the vessel tested positive for the virus.

The ship was on lockdown for two weeks but those trapped aboard have since been allowed to depart.

The plane has landed at Haneda airport in Tokyo and is due to leave on Saturday morning local time.

Only those without symptoms will be allowed to board the flight.

The Brits will be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

In addition to the passengers aboard the flight there will also be UK Government medics on the journey.

The passengers are due to land at Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base, near Salisbury in Wiltshire.

