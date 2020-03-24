🔥Coronavirus: Eerie pictures show desolate landmarks in lockdown cities worldwide🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Streets have fallen silent worldwide as Britain joins the host of countries on lockdown amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Eerie pictures show landmarks in London and across the globe deserted as the Covid-19 pandemic tightens its grip on every continent.

This morning signalled the start of a three-week shutdown that sees leaving the house outlawed except for food necessities, urgent health reasons, essential work or one form of exercise per day.

Announcing the drastic measures – the most stringent ever seen in peacetime – in a televised address last night, Boris Johnson told the nation: “You must stay at home.”

It comes after thousands were seen last weekend flouting “social distancing” rules designed to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Anyone who leaves their house for any other reason risks an unspecified police fine, the government said.

Photos show Westminster Bridge empty apart from a convoy of army vehicles on Tuesday morning, while across the nation town centres and beaches are bare.

Rome’s usually bustling Colosseum is desolate (AFP via Getty Images)

The draconian limits on daily life have already been imposed on much of Europe, including in France, Spain and Italy which have become hotspots for surging cases and deaths.

In New York, where half of the US total cases have been recorded, Times Square, 42nd street and subway cars are hauntingly quiet as the city’s lockdown became active on Monday.

Times Square is nearly empty (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile cities worldwide usually bustling with commuters are resembling wartime desolateness, including Sydney, New Delhi, Kathmandu in Nepal and Buenos Aires.

Tourist hotspots such as Rome’s Colleseum, Florida Keys, Surfers Paradise in Australia are also deserted.

Globally the Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed some 15,500 lives, with 360,000 confirmed cases, and the World Health Organisation says it is still “accelerating”.

The UK’s death toll currently stands at 335 with 6,650 confirmed cases, but experts have warned the true figure is likely far higher after testing was stopped for those with minor symptoms.