🔥Coronavirus drive-in testing centre set up in Parsons Green in bid to cut danger of spreading Covid-19🔥

This was the scene at a coronavirus drive-in testing centre in London as a patient arrived to be checked.

The service in Parsons Green is one of the ways testing is being carried out away from hospitals to minimise the danger of spreading the disease.

It is provided by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust and can only be accessed via a referral from the NHS 111 helpline. It means people worried about the virus can safely and quickly get checked close to home.

The patient remains in the car while two community nurses carry out a swab test in the nose and mouth. People are asked to self-isolate while checks are completed over the next 72 hours. The testing process takes 20 to 25 minutes.

Coronavirus: Parsons Green Drive through test centre

Today a London secondary school said it was remaining open despite a pupil testing positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip abroad. The Kingston Academy said it was following advice from Public Health England.

The pupil returned from a “category two” country which requires people to self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

Calls to the school were not being answered this morning but a message on its website said it remained open.

In a message to parents last night, headteacher Sophie Cavanagh said: “I have spoken with Public Health England and they have advised that we remain open whilst a full risk assessment is conducted … it is important that we maintain perspective and follow the advice of the experts in such situations.”

It came as the Holborn offices of accountancy firm Deloitte were being deep-cleaned after an employee tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman said: “One of the floors in our offices has recently been impacted, with a member of staff being confirmed with Covid-19 after returning from a personal trip to Asia.”

Today it emerged that three people from a family in Surrey had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The first diagnosis was confirmed last Friday when a constituent of former health secretary Jeremy Hunt was found to have the virus after visiting Italy.

Mr Hunt, who represents South West Surrey, yesterday said there had been an “outbreak” in his constituency.

The Department of Health said yesterday that 51 Britons had been diagnosed with the virus, though Scotland confirmed two more cases overnight.

An unknown number have been released from hospital after recovering. There have been more than 14,000 coronavirus tests carried out.

Five Londoners have been diagnosed, including two infected in Iran and one in China. This is believed to be the woman who took an Uber to Lewisham hospital to be tested. She was discharged last week from St Thomas’ hospital.

The other cases reportedly include three in Hertfordshire, two from West Sussex, and one each in Kent, Essex, Berkshire and Hampshire.