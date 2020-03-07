🔥Coronavirus: Dozens trapped after hotel used for quarantine in China collapses🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Around 70 people have been trapped after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in China collapsed.

At least 23 people have been rescued from the wreckage of the hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in the southeastern Fujian Province.

​According to the official People’s Daily, the hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine during the outbreak.

The building collapsed at around 7.30pm local time, the city government said. No reason for the collapse was given.

More follows…

