Coronavirus domino effect: Bridgeton company to shut down a second regional airline

BRIDGETON — A regional airline owned by a St. Louis County-based company will shut down operations in April due to decreased revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter sent to employees from the CEO on Thursday.The president and CEO of Compass Airlines, Rick Leach, stated in the letter that the airline “cannot keep an infrastructure without guarantees.”Compass is a regional carrier for American and Delta airlines and is owned by Trans States Holdings of Bridgeton.The company’s Trans States Airlines, which serves as a regional carrier for United Airlines, will also stop flying April 1. A third airline, GoJet, flies for United Airlines and Delta Airlines.”It’s difficult to articulate or even comprehend the speed at which the coronavirus has changed our industry and our world, and the impact it has had on our company,” Leach’s letter states. “The impact of this global crisis is real, and unfortunately no carrier, mainline or regional, is immune from its reach.”

