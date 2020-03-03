🔥Coronavirus disrupts sport LIVE: Olympics could possibly be postponed, Six Nations, Cheltenham, Premier League latest🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the most recent disruption caused to sports by the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan’s Olympics minister has revealed that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games could possibly be pushed back following a further test event was cancelled on Tuesday.

The Games are because of run for a lot more than fourteen days from July 24, however the outbreak has resulted in the cancellation of several test events already. The Japan Para Wheelchair Rugby Championships, which have been due to happen between March 12 and 15, has been called off by the Japan Para Sports Association now.

Elsewhere, England’s cricketers have swapped handshakes for fist bumps throughout their tour of Sri Lanka, while Six Nations fixtures and the Cheltenham Festival are because of proceed as scheduled.

2020-03-03T09: 24: 47.066Z

IOC to meet up in coming daysThe International Olympic Committee’s executive board is meeting in Lausanne on the next three days, with the herpes virus outbreak sure to be on the agenda with speculation continuing over whether it has an impact with this summer’s Games.

2020-03-03T09: 16: 34.440Z

Uefa chief because of speak out over cornonavirusGettyEuropean football’s governing body Uefa discussed the problem at the meeting of its executive committee in Amsterdam on Monday, and president Aleksander Ceferin will be asked about its plans again at a press conference on Tuesday, with qualifiers for the Women’s European Championship occurring this week.

2020-03-03T09: 13: 46.893Z

Tokyo 2020 test event called offA wheelchair rugby test event prior to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced on Tuesday that the Japan Para Wheelchair Rugby Championships, which have been due to happen between March 12 and 15, have been called off by the Japan Para Sports Association.A Tokyo 2020 statement read: “Tokyo 2020 nevertheless will perform the wheelchair rugby test event in a few form in April, after ensuring a safe and sound environment, and will check with the International Paralympic Committee, International Wheelchair Rugby Federation, along with other relevant organisations to look for the new schedule and this content of such studies by the finish of March.”We shall continue to stay static in close collaboration with all relevant organisations once we prepare to provide a safe and sound Tokyo 2020 Games.”

2020-03-03T09: 12: 48.183Z

