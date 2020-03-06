🔥Coronavirus deaths near 3,300 as U.S. scrambles to test thousands🔥

Health officials across the globe were scrambling to contain the coronavirus epidemic Friday, and grasping to better understand it. At least 98,000 people in almost 90 countries have caught the new COVID-19 disease that emerged late last year in China. It has killed almost 3,300 people. While it’s clear the vast majority infected suffer only mild cases, authorities have been unable to say definitively how many of those who catch COVID-19 are likely to die from it. Race to Respond: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreakTo get the data needed to answer that question, and to understand how easily the virus spreads and how best to stop it, the World Health Organization issued a plea Thursday for every country to pull out “all the stops” to test large numbers of people, and to aggressively control outbreaks where they do pop up.There have been 12 deaths in the United States — 11 in Washington state and one in California, which has declared a state of emergency as it tests passengers on a cruise ship quarantined off the San Francisco coast. There were at least 230 confirmed cases in 21 states, including Nevada and Colorado which reported their first cases on Thursday.The Trump administration has faced criticism over the availability of test kits in the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has said any American would be able to get tested for the disease — but he acknowledged Thursday, as the government raced to distribute tests, that the capacity wasn’t there yet.

President Trump was expected to sign an $8 billion dollar emergency spending bill Friday to help fund work on a vaccine, and to help the U.S. catch up to other nations with testing.

10m ago

China hints quarantine of epicenter province could be lifted soon

China may soon lift the quarantine imposed on the province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak which has been under lockdown for more than a month, a senior government official hinted Friday. Asked about the draconian measures taken in central Hubei province to contain the spread of the virus, Ding Xiangyang, deputy secretary-general of China’s State Council, told journalists “the day everyone is waiting for will not be too far away.” But Ding stressed that cases in Hubei, and its capital Wuhan where the virus emerged, still made up a huge proportion of the national toll. Some 56 million people in Hubei have been effectively quarantined since late January to stop the virus spreading. But new cases in Hubei and Wuhan have been on a downward trend for several weeks. For the first time since China started publishing cases of new infections, on Friday there were no new cases reported in Hubei outside Wuhan, where there were 126. -CBS/AFP

19m ago

South Korea threatens retaliation after Japan imposes travel restrictions

South Korea said Friday that it’s weighing countermeasures to what it described as Japan’s “unjust, unacceptable” travel restrictions barring visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea and Iran, Reuters reported. The restrictions would also force arrivals from other regions of South Korea and Iran to undergo a two-week quarantine.”It is unacceptable that the Japanese government took such an unjust action without prior consultations with us, and we will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity,” the country’s presidential National Security Council said in a statement cited by Reuters.South Korea has the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. There are more than 6,000 confirmed cases and at least 42 deaths from the virus in the country, according to the latest figures from the government.

21m ago

Watch: How hospitals have adapted to coronavirus outbreaks

Hospitals in Illinois are being forced to change vital procedures as they brace for an influx of coronavirus cases. CBS News got a rare inside look at how one emergency room is functioning during this crisis.

How hospitals are dealing with coronavirus cases

22m ago

35 on Grand Princess cruise ship have shown possible virus symptoms

Out of the more than 3,000 passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, at least 35 have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, California Governor Gavin Newsom has barred the ship from docking in San Francisco until the patients have been tested. Currently, the ship is floating approximately 70 miles off the coast. Test results are expected as early as Friday.

Cruise ship held at sea after former passenger’s death

24m ago

Trump to sign the coronavirus bill Friday, Pence says

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that President Trump will sign the bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency supplemental funds for the coronavirus on Friday. Pence made the comments while visiting officials in Washington State who are battling the state’s coronavirus outbreak. “I’m also grateful to be joined by members of the Washington delegation to our nation’s capital,” Pence said. “And I want to thank them for the swift and bipartisan efforts in moving the spending bill that the president will be signing tomorrow. It passed the Senate this afternoon – I think it represents the very best of Washington D.C., coming together and putting the health and well-being of Americans first.”