🔥Coronavirus death toll in Wales reaches double figures after seven more patients die, health officials say🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of people who have died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus has reached double figures after seven more deaths were announced.

Public Heath Wales said 12 people diagnosed with the disease have died in the country since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Of the seven new deaths, five were at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, one in Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, and one at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

All those who died were over 70 and had underlying medical conditions.

On Saturday, health officials said another 89 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 280.

Dr Frank Atherton, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said: “It is with deep sadness I can confirm a further seven deaths of patients in Wales who tested positive for coronavirus. This takes the number of deaths in Wales to 12.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.”

Previously announced deaths included a 75-year-old at Singleton Hospital in Swansea and a 98-year-old at Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor.

One person in their 60s, and two others aged 71 and 96 died in hospitals in Swansea, Bridgend and North Wales.

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said self-isolaters should be banned from travelling to rural parts of Wales during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Price has written to First Minister Mark Drakeford demanding he stops people travelling to caravan parks, second homes and tourist accommodation across the country.

He said there are concerns about an influx of people into rural communities – putting even more pressure on local health and social care services.

“In the interest of ensuring a consistent approach and controlling demand on local services in these areas, I believe that the time has now come for the Welsh Government to give direction,” Mr Price said.

“I am asking that urgent steps are taken to avoid unnecessary additional pressure on our health and social care system at this difficult time.

“This should clearly be done in consultation with other governments, acting in co-ordination where possible, but independently if necessary.”

Additional reporting by PA Media