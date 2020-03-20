🔥Coronavirus death toll in Spain passes 1,000 as nearly 20,000 people infected🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The death toll from coronavirus in Spain has passed 1,000, according to authorities.

The official toll now stands at 1,002 as of Friday, a jump of 235 from the 767 recorded deaths on Thursday.

Nearly 20,000 people have been infected in Spain while 1,588 people recovered.

This is rise from just over 17,000 cases reported on Thursday.

More follows…

