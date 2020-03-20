🔥Coronavirus death toll in Spain passes 1,000 as nearly 20,000 people infected🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
coronavirus-death-toll-in-spain-passes-1,000-as-nearly-20,000-people-infected

The latest headlines in your inbox

The death toll from coronavirus in Spain has passed 1,000, according to authorities. 

The official toll now stands at 1,002 as of Friday, a jump of 235 from the 767 recorded deaths on Thursday. 

Nearly 20,000 people have been infected in Spain while 1,588 people recovered.

This is rise from just over 17,000 cases reported on Thursday. 

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

quebec-turns-to-stars,-influencers-and-province’s-top-doctor-to-warn-youth-about-covid-19

🔥Quebec turns to stars, influencers and province’s top doctor to warn youth about COVID-19🔥

amid-covid-19,-there-will-be-winners-and-losers-among-canada’s-small-businesses.-and-some-‘really-have-no-idea’

🔥Amid COVID-19, there will be winners and losers among Canada’s small businesses. And some ‘really have no idea’🔥

kieran-trippier-hits-back-at-atletico-madrid-critics-after-liverpool-win:-&apos;i-don&apos;t-know-what-people-expect&apos;

🔥Kieran Trippier hits back at Atletico Madrid critics after Liverpool win: 'I don't know what people expect'🔥

rfu-scrap-rugby-season-at-all-levels-except-premiership

🔥RFU scrap rugby season at all levels except Premiership🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *