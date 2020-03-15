🔥Coronavirus death toll in Spain more than doubles in a day to 288🔥

Posted by — March 15, 2020 in News Leave a reply

The latest headlines in your inbox

Deaths from coronavirus in Spain have more than doubled in a day to 288, with infections at nearly 8,000, authorities in the country said.

Spain is set to step up its bid to combat the spread of the virus by putting the entire country in lockdown from Monday. 

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

woolwich-stabbing:-teen-dies-after-knife-attack-in-south-east-london

🔥Woolwich stabbing: Teen dies after knife attack in south east London🔥

ultimatequaranteam:-leyton-orient-challenge-fellow-pro-clubs-to-fifa-20-tournament-amid-coronavirus-boredom

🔥UltimateQuaranTeam: Leyton Orient challenge fellow pro clubs to Fifa 20 tournament amid Coronavirus boredom🔥

university-city-homicide-detectives-investigating-woman’s-death

🔥University City homicide detectives investigating woman’s death🔥

white-house-urges-americans-not-to-hoard-as-coronavirus-death-toll-hits-62

🔥White House urges Americans not to hoard as coronavirus death toll hits 62🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *